The recent school holidays proved extra special for AO Holiday Program participants at the Redland Bay Tennis Club in Brisbane.

Brisbane, Australia, 26 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

The chance to have fun and make new friends are among the many reasons why children love playing tennis.

This is also why the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix ™ are proving a massive hit across the country.

“It’s really fun because everyone gets a go,” said Harry Dodd, an 11-year-old who recently joined an AO Holiday Program presented by Weet-Bix at the Redland Bay Tennis Club in Brisbane.

When asked if he would sign up again, Harry happily confirmed: “Yes, 100 per cent!”

“I really love tennis,” he said. “I enjoy being social and making new friends too.”

Mackeena Van Heerden, a fellow participant at the Redland Bay Tennis Club, is looking forward to joining in the AO Holiday Program fun again too.

“I do it every holidays,” said the 11-year-old.

“It gives me something fun to do in the holidays and makes me really happy. You get to learn, you get to be with your friends and be outdoors. It’s amazing.”

Mackeena looks up to reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

“I love how she plays, and I learn a lot off of her,” she said.

Harry also lists Sabalenka among his favourite players, along with Spanish champion Rafael Nadal.

He was over the moon to meet the 22-time Grand Slam champion at the Brisbane International earlier this year.

“It was hectic,” he said of the experience of waiting courtside to get Nadal’s autograph.

“That was my highlight though.”

Harry and Mackeena made even more exciting new memories during the most recent school holidays.

They were part of a lucky group of AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix participants invited to appear in weather crosses during a broadcast of Channel Nine’s Today Show in Brisbane.

As well as getting to play tennis at Pat Rafter Arena live on national television, they also met Aussie favourites and former world No.1 doubles players Storm Hunter and Sam Stosur.

School holiday fun really doesn’t get much better than that!

