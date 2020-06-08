COVID-19 Update: More players can return to tennis if clubs comply with new measures

Tennis clubs throughout Queensland will be allowed to have more than 20 people at a venue from this week if strict compliance measures are met.

The Queensland Government has released the Industry COVID Safe Plan for Outdoor Sports which allows community sport, including tennis, to increase participation numbers.

The Tennis Queensland Return to Play Roadmap has been updated to reflect the allowance for outdoor sport.

In order to increase the number of players at a tennis venue, clubs must complete two checklists.



The Queensland government COVID-SAFE Plan Checklist (Outdoor Sport)

Clubs will also review schedules to reduce the intermingling of groups, display appropriate signage, appoint a Covid Safety Co-Ordinator and record all visitors to the venue to assist with contact tracing.