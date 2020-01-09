Queensland State Leagues Winners

Club and school teams from across Queensland battled for supremacy in the Queensland State League Finals during Brisbane Tennis.

Winning teams from the four regional marquee leagues throughout Queensland - Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Ipswich - competed in a Fast4 format, culminating in finals matches during Brisbane Tennis. Four categories were represented Premier, Premier Reserve, U16s and U12s.

Winners were: Under 12s and Under 16s - Lifetime Tennis Brisbane, Premier Reserve - St Andrews School, Noosa, Premier - Brisbane Tennis League Badgers.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Mark Handley said the Queensland State League celebrated the excitement of club tennis in Queensland.

"A huge congratulations to all the winners, who played great tennis over many, many matches during the year to even be in the finals, and then prevail," he said.

"Congratulations also to all those who made the finals - that's no mean feat."

"The atmosphere of club tennis, and playing in a team, is one of the great joys of tennis and what a perfect week to celebrate it!"

Winners were presented with their trophies in front of friends and family at the Queensland Tennis Centre and each received tickets to watch the day's play on Pat Rafter Arena.

Clubs can register to participate in a regional league, or regions can register their league via https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/players