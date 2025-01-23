Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 23 January 2025 | Matt Trollope

AO 2025 is guaranteed to have at least one Australian champion by the fortnight’s end.

That was confirmed on Wednesday, when Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith set up an all-Australian mixed doubles final against Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.

The first all-Aussie final in the Open-era history of the event – and the first since the 1967 Australian Championships – will be staged on Friday. It means that for the 14th straight edition of the tournament, a local name will be inscribed on at least one AO trophy.

There could be more, given the ongoing success of other Aussies across several AO events.

World No.1 junior Emerson Jones is into the girls’ singles semifinals, as well as the final of the junior girls’ doubles event with Brit Hannah Klugman, while Ben Wenzel is through to the boys’ wheelchair doubles final.

With the introduction of the junior wheelchair division at Australian Open 2025, there are now 19 officially sanctioned events staged across the 15 days of the main draw at Melbourne Park:

  • Men’s singles
  • Women’s singles
  • Men’s doubles
  • Women’s doubles
  • Mixed doubles
  • Boys’ singles
  • Girls’ singles
  • Boys’ doubles
  • Girls’ doubles
  • Men’s wheelchair singles
  • Women’s wheelchair singles
  • Quad wheelchair singles
  • Men’s wheelchair doubles
  • Women’s wheelchair doubles
  • Quad wheelchair doubles
  • Boys’ wheelchair singles
  • Girls’ wheelchair singles
  • Boys’ wheelchair doubles
  • Girls’ wheelchair doubles

You have to go back to AO 2011 to find the last time there were no Australian champions in any of the events.

In 37 completed editions of the AO at Melbourne Park, there have been only four other years – 1990, 2006, 2009 and 2010 – that did not feature at least one Aussie winner.

Since 2011 we’ve had champions in boys’ singles, such as the recently retired 2012 champion Luke Saville. We’ve seen Dylan Alcott dominate in the quad wheelchair division, both in singles and in doubles alongside Heath Davidson.

In four consecutive years (2013-16) there was an Australian champion in boys’ doubles, including Alex de Minaur – who reached the AO 2025 men’s singles quarterfinals – alongside Blake Ellis.

In women’s doubles, Sam Stosur hoisted the trophy with Zhang Shuai in 2019, while in four of the past eight completed AOs, there’s been an Australian winner in the men’s doubles – including three straight years from AO 2022 to 2024.

Most famously, Ash Barty become the women’s singles champion at Australian Open 2022 – the first Aussie singles champion in 44 years.

Nick Kyrgios, the AO 2022 men’s doubles winner with Thanasi Kokkinakis, also won the boys’ singles in 2013, the same year Matthew Ebden – the AO 2024 men’s doubles champion – won the mixed doubles with Jarmila Gajdosova.

Kyrgios and Ebden are among a select group of Australians to win more than one event at Melbourne Park.

Yet none have matched Todd Woodbridge’s feat of winning three different events since the tournament relocated in 1988. Woodbridge is a six-time AO champion – twice in boys’ doubles (1988-89), once in mixed doubles (1993) and three times in men’s doubles.

His 1992 and 1997 wins came alongside Mark Woodforde, before he was victorious again in 2001 with Swede Jonas Bjorkman.

AUSTRALIAN AO CHAMPIONS (SINCE 1988)

Player Event/s Year/s
1 Alcott Quad WC singles
Quad WC doubles		 2015-2021
2018-2021
2 Andrijic Boys’ doubles 2014
3 Barty Women’s singles 2022
4 Bourgeois Boys’ doubles 1995
5 Davidson Quad WC doubles 2018-2021
6 De Minaur Boys’ doubles 2016
7 Delaney Boys’ doubles 2015
8 Dellacqua Girls’ doubles 2003
9 Dominikovic Girls’ doubles 1998
10 Doyle Boys’ singles
Boys’ doubles		 1992
1991, 1992
11 Drake-Brockman Girls’ singles 1995
12 Draper Mixed doubles 2005
13 Eagle Boys’ doubles 1991
14 Ebden Mixed doubles
Men’s doubles		 2013
2024
15 Ellis Boys’ doubles 2016
16 Ellwood Boys’ singles
Boys’ doubles		 1994
1994
17 Faull Girls’ singles
Girls’ doubles		 1988
1988
18 Gajdosova Mixed doubles 2013
19 Hall Men’s WC singles 2003, 2004, 2005
20 Henry Boys’ doubles 2002
21 Hijikata Men’s doubles 2023
22 J. Anderson Boys’ singles
Boys’ doubles		 1988
1989
23 Klein Boys’ singles 2007
24 Kokkinakis Men’s doubles 2022
25 Kubler Men’s doubles 2023
26 Kyrgios Men’s doubles
Boys’ singles		 2022
2013
27 Limmer Girls’ singles 1992
28 McQuillan Girls’ doubles 1988
29 Molik Women’s doubles
Girls’ doubles		 2005
1998
30 Mousley Boys’ doubles 2013, 2014
31 Musgrave Girls’ singles 1994
32 O. Anderson Boys’ singles 2016
33 Peers Men’s doubles 2017
34 Philippoussis Boys’ doubles 1994
35 Polmans Boys’ doubles 2015
36 Pratt Girls’ singles 1991
37 Provis Mixed doubles 1992
38 Rafter Men’s doubles 1999
39 Reid Boys’ doubles 2002
40 Saville Boys’ singles 2012
41 Sceney Boys’ doubles 1992
42 Stoltenberg Boys’ doubles 1988
43 Stosur Women’s doubles
Mixed doubles		 2019
2005
44 Stubbs Women’s doubles
Mixed doubles		 2000
2000
45 Szili Girls’ doubles 2003
46 Tomic Boys’ singles 2008
47 Warder Men’s doubles 1993
48 Wheeler Girls’ doubles 2000
49 Woodbridge Men’s doubles
Mixed doubles
Boys’ doubles		 1992, 1997, 2001
1993
1988, 1989
50 Woodforde Men’s doubles
Mixed doubles		 1992, 1997
1992, 1996

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!  

Related Aussie profiles

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2025 Tennis Australia