Tristan Schoolkate will headline the Thursday night session on Rod Laver Arena against world No.1 Jannik Sinner, one of four Aussies competing in singles on Day 5 at Australian Open 2025.

Melbourne, VIC, 15 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

This time last year, 23-year-old Tristan Schoolkate had not even made his Grand Slam debut.

On Thursday, he will play in a feature night matches at Rod Laver Arena against Australian Open 2024 champion Jannik Sinner.

Schoolkate seeks to become the first Australian wildcard at a major to defeat a world No.1 in the Open era.

The potential coming-of-age battle headlines Day 5 of Aussie singles action. Alex de Minaur, Destanee Aiava and James McCabe will also take to the court on Thursday as they all vie for a spot in the third round.

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Schoolkate faces the mammoth task of trying to halt Sinner’s Australian Open title defence in the second round.

The opportunity comes after he recorded his biggest win at Melbourne Park against world No.113 Taro Daniel. Schoolkate replicated his US Open efforts against the Japanese journeyman, victorious 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-4.

“I think it’s a bit different here. Obviously, I have played juniors here, Nationals from age 11 until now. I’m 23,” Schoolkate said. “Pretty crazy obviously to win in front of a crowd like that.”

A rampaging Sinner awaits after he ousted Chilean Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. He has now won 30 of his last 31 matches, with his only loss in that time coming against Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in October.

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Tristan Boyer (USA)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Also taking to Rod Laver Arena on Thursday is Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur. De Minaur was superb on Tuesday night as he swiftly kickstarted his Australian Open 2025 campaign.

The world No.8 controlled the match on his serve as he breezed to a 6-1 7-5 6-4 victory over Dutch No.2 Botic van de Zandschulp.

“Came out of the blocks exactly the way I wanted to, brought the intensity, energy, tactically played the right way, was solid but aggressive,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to go out there, play some good tennis, and get the win.”

WOODBRIDGE ON DE MINAUR: “He’s driving a culture”

De Minaur will hope to continue the momentum when he faces American qualifier Tristan Boyer. Boyer defeated Argentine Federico Coria 6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 7-5 6-1 in just under four hours.

“I’m looking forward to it,” De Minaur said about their second-round matchup. “He’s obviously playing with a lot of confidence, getting through quallies and now getting four matches under his belt. I’m expecting a battle.”

[Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [10] Danielle Collins (AUS)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

No player experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in their first-round match quite like Destanee Aiava.

Down a set and 5-2, Aiava produced an almighty comeback to secure her maiden Grand Slam triumph over Belgian Greet Minnen. A jam-packed Court 3 helped the 24-year-old over the line.

“I’m just super happy to get through and finally win a first round of singles in a Grand Slam, especially at my home slam as well,” she said. “Everyone (the crowd) was so loud. They gave me the energy that I needed to get through that match, especially when I was down and had match points against me, as well.”

Aiava is up against 10th seed Danielle Collins, who defeated qualifier Daria Snigur 7-6(4) 6-3 in her opening encounter.

[WC] James McCabe (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Head-to-Head: Michelsen leads 1-0

Déjà vu will strike on Thursday when James McCabe and Alex Michelsen step onto court. In a rematch of their first-round match at Australian Open 2024, McCabe will seek to reverse the loss of 12 months ago.

The Aussie wildcard has form behind him after recording his first Grand Slam and ATP Tour victory on Day 2 against Spanish qualifier Martin Landaluce. McCabe put together a scintillating display, cruising to a straight-sets win.

JAMES McCABE: Not your average player

“Just really happy to get through it. I have lost three or four now in a row, so just to get that monkey off my shoulder, I’m just happy and grateful,” the world No.258 said. “I think every Australian’s dream is to play the Australian Open main draw in your home country.”

The 23-year-old will look to keep that dream alive against Michelsen, who caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament on Monday. He prevailed over world No.12 Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to make the second round in Melbourne once again.

