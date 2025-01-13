Ajla Tomljanovic advances to the second round of her home Grand Slam after defeating Ashlyn Krueger on Monday.

Melbourne, Australia , 13 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to the second round of Australian Open 2025 after recording her biggest win in seven months.

Tomljanovic defeated world No.52 Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 22 minutes – the highest-ranked opponent she has ousted since world No.36 Anastasia Potapova in the Rothesay Classic semifinal last June.

The world No.114 avenged last week’s loss to the American in Adelaide International qualifying, where she fell in straight sets.

“Having lost to her last week, it felt sweet to play her again and get another chance,” Tomljanovic said. “I felt like I had some really good practice weeks the last two weeks here in Brisbane and Adelaide.

“But sometimes you can do everything in the preparation but it really matters how you come out here and deal with everything that comes your way.”

She was the second Australian woman to advance at her home Grand Slam on Monday, with Talia Gibson recording a comeback victory over Zeynep Sonmez.

Tomljanovic started emphatically as she broke Krueger in her first two service games. Despite breaking back, Krueger’s 20 unforced errors to nine helped the Aussie claim the first set 6-4.

Although the American tripled Tomljanovic’s unforced errors in the second set, she steadied to send the match into a deciding set. Four double faults from the Australian No.4 proved fatal as Tomljanovic aimed to score her first win since October.

When the Australian broke in an 11-minute first game of set three, it helped mould a monumental victory for the former world No.32. A swift 4-0 lead gave Tomljanovic enough breathing room to reach the second round at Melbourne Park for the sixth time.

She will play 12th seed Diana Shnaider in the next round as she aims to reach the third round for the first time.

