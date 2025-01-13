Jordan Thompson, one of three seeded Australians at his home Grand Slam, makes a successful start to his AO 2025 campaign.

Melbourne, Australia , 13 January 2025 | Vivienne Christie

For all the highs that Jordan Thompson has achieved in his recent career, there’s still one notable omission. At the Australian Open – both his home Grand Slam and his favourite one – he is yet to progress beyond the second round.

Seeded for the first time at a major – at No.27 – thanks to the peak No.26 ranking he achieved in a career-best season that included a first career title in Los Cabos, Mexico, Thompson has therefore set some serious intentions in his 2025 campaign.

“Aussie Open hasn’t been my best Grand Slam,” the Sydneysider reasoned as he opened the 2025 season in Brisbane. “That’s definitely the goal. I want to be making third and fourth round.”

Thompson took the first step towards that objective as he outclassed German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in four sets on Monday.

Played before a supportive crowd at Margaret Court Arena, Thompson secured the 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory in an at-times tense three hours and 15 minutes.

“It was a typical Thommo match,” smiled the relieved Aussie, underlining both some compromised preparation after a foot injury forced his withdrawal from the Brisbane International and “the little bit more pressure” he feels as a seeded contender.

“I wish I knew,” said Thompson, when asked to explain the elevated tension. “If anyone’s got some tips please share them with me.”

A relief of sorts almost certainly came from the bigger picture against the dangerous Koepfer, with his victory over the German marking only a second win in six matches against left-handers at a Slam.

After a lapsed third set, Thompson quickly recovered only for the challenge to intensify as he attempted to serve out the match at 5-1 in the fourth set.

As Koepfer lifted, errors crept in for the local; a first match point evaporated as the German extended a rally to force an error.

With a third break point eventually surrendered, Thompson seized a second opportunity to serve for victory with progress finally secured as he attacked from the net.

“It’s good to get through that first match and [it] hopefully won’t stop there.”

As he prepares for a second-round meeting with Portugal’s Nino Borges, Thompson will take confidence from the career-best season that also included five doubles titles.

One of them at Grand Slam level, with his US Open triumph following a runner-up finish at Wimbledon with fellow Australian Max Purcell.

“It was a very special year,” said Thompson, who is delighted to share the spotlight with multiple compatriots at the Australian Open.

Aleksandar Vukic, James McCabe and James Duckworth also advanced in the men’s singles draw on Monday, with Ajla Tomljanovic and Talia Gibson winning first-round women’s matches.

“We’re all trying to push each other. I think we’ve got three seeded [men] at the Australian Open,” said Thompson, referencing No.8 Alex de Minaur and No.25 Alexei Popyrin.

“Demon is in the top 10, Pops is a Masters champion. I’m pushing forward, singles and doubles. The list goes on.”

“We’re all just pushing each other and it’s great to see. Hopefully we get a few more Aussies with a few more wins.”

