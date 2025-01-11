Five Australians will step out under local skies on Sunday as AO 2025 gets underway, with four facing their first-round opponents for the first time.

Melbourne, Australia , 11 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Five Australians will take to the court on the opening day of Australian Open 2025.

Daria Saville and Li Tu headline the Magaret Court Arena night session on Sunday night, while Aleksandar Vukic, Adam Walton and Omar Jasika will join Tu as the first of 14 Australian men to play at AO 2025.

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Anna Blinkova

Head-to-head: Saville leads 1-0

Daria Saville will aim to win her first Australian Open match since 2021 as she battles world No.75 Anna Blinkova.

After plantar fasciitis interrupted the Aussie’s 2024 season, the former world No.20 finished the season on a high, winning the Gold Coast Tennis International.

The world No.112 has a winning record against Blinkova – the woman who defeated world No.6 Elena Rybakina at Australian Open 2024 in the longest match tiebreak in major history. Saville prevailed against Blinkova last year in her run to the semifinals of the Hobart International, winning 3-6 6-4 6-4.

The Aussie could potentially set up an Australian Open 2024 first-round rematch with Magdalena Frech if she defeats Blinkova. Saville and Frech duelled it out for three hours and 13 minutes, the second-longest women’s match at AO 2024.

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

Head-to-head: First meeting

Aleksandar Vukic finished the 2024 season off strongly with some significant wins.

The world No.67 qualified for the Shanghai Masters, where he beat world No.9 Casper Ruud. He then reached the Almaty Open semifinals, upsetting top seed Frances Tiafoe.

In the opening round, Vukic faces world No.83 Damir Dzumhur, who plays at his first Grand Slam in three years. Dzumhur won six Challenger titles in 2024, the most of any player on tour.

The Aussie came agonisingly close to his first Australian Open win since 2022 last year, losing to Jordan Thompson 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 3-6 6-4 in just over four hours.

Adam Walton (AUS) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

Head-to-head: First meeting

Adam Walton has been solid in the Australian Open lead-up tournaments. Despite first-round losses in Brisbane and Adelaide, Walton has shown promising signs. He threatened to steal the first set off world No.17 Frances Tiafoe at the Brisbane International, eventually falling 7-5 in the tiebreak.

The Aussie plays Frenchman Quentin Halys in the opening round, who made inroads at Wimbledon last year. Ranked world No.220 at the time, Halys defeated Christopher Eubanks and Karen Khachanov, before falling to 15th seed Holger Rune in five sets.

Walton, who broke into the top 100 in 2024, will be hoping to turn his honourable losses into winning results at Australian Open 2025.

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Head-to-head: First meeting

A resurgence in 2024 has Omar Jasika primed for this year’s Australian Open. Highlighted by his 27-match winning streak between August and October, Jasika rose to a career-high ranking of world No.177.

At Australian Open 2024. Jasika lost in three competitive sets to ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the first round after a successful qualifying campaign.

The Victorian will play Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Court 3 first up on Sunday morning. Gaston hit some stellar form in the latter part of 2024. The world No.81 won the Lyon Challenger in June before a finals appearance in Kitzbuhel, and a semifinal berth in Antwerp.

[WC] Li Tu (AUS) v [24] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Head-to-head: First meeting

Li Tu is capable of ruffling a few feathers. The world No.179 took the opening set off Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2024, in his first Grand Slam match in nearly four years.

A similar level will be asked of him when he battles world No.24 Jiri Lehecka on Sunday. Like in 2024, Lehecka won a lead-up tournament before the Australian Open, claiming the Brisbane International.

The Czech No.1 is seeking to replicate his efforts two years ago and return to the second week.

Following qualification at the US Open and Shanghai Masters, Tu had a career-best season in 2024 and will be hoping to carry that form into Australian Open 2025. The South Australian made two Challenger finals in the second half of 2024, his best return in a season.