With a commitment to help nurture the development of young players on and off the court, Alex de Minaur is excited to launch the Alex de Minaur Foundation.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

In partnership with Tennis Australia, Alex de Minaur has launched the Alex de Minaur Foundation—an initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of Australian tennis talent.

With a vision deeply rooted in his own journey, De Minaur is committed to helping young players and giving them opportunities to excel both on and off the court.

The inspiration behind the foundation stems from De Minaur’s experience hosting a group of young Australian tennis players at his Monaco training base. Seeing their passion and potential firsthand, De Minaur saw the need for greater support to help juniors transition into professional tennis and wanted to be involved.

“The goal for the Alex de Minaur Foundation is to provide a pathway for junior athletes to help them transition to professional tennis and improve their careers,” De Minaur said.

Having navigated the challenges of a junior tennis career himself, Alex shared: “This is close to my heart. Having gone through the tough transition period as a junior myself, I want to be able to support young athletes and be a mentor for them.”

“It was very important for me as a young kid to go out to Europe against some of the best kids in the world. I learnt so much from these tours.

“I want to pass on the knowledge I’ve gathered throughout my journey and help young Aussie athletes to improve and become the best version they can be.”

The Alex de Minaur Foundation is built on three core values:

Courage: embracing challenges with resilience and determination

Professional: fostering a culture of discipline and integrity

Respectful: promoting sportsmanship and mutual respect within the tennis community

These values are the foundation’s guiding principles, encouraging young athletes to dream big, take ownership of their performance and remain humble and grateful for the opportunities they encounter.

Last year, the Australian Junior Tour was rebranded as the De Minaur Junior Tour, highlighting De Minaur’s commitment to emerging Aussie talent through the scholarship program.

The winners of the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals – one boy and one girl from each age group (12/u and 14/u) – will be awarded the De Minaur Junior Tour Scholarship each year. In addition, two players who embody the foundation’s values and demonstrate sportsmanship throughout the tournament will receive the Alex de Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to train with Alex and his team in Europe, compete in a four-week European tour facing some of the best 12/u and 14/u players in the world, and receive 12 months of mentorship from de Minaur, including regular check-ins for support.

“We’ve got six amazing recipients for 2025,” de Minaur said.

The 2025 recipients are:

12/u Girls: Ayumi Ito (NSW)

12/u Boys: Novak Palombo (VIC)

14/u Girls: Emilie Chen (NSW)

14/u Boys: Ethan Domingo (NSW)

Alex de Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship: Piyushi Bandera (ACT)

Alex de Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship: Lucas Han (Qld)

“We are going to have a great year together—we’re going to learn lots of things and hopefully were going to become better tennis players and better human beings.”

To learn more about the Alex de Minaur Foundation, visit the website.