Caloundra, QLD, 26 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Priscilla Hon has prevailed in her return to the Australian Pro Tour, winning the Sunshine Coast Tennis International.

In her first Australian tournament since the Latrobe City Traralgon International in February, Hon defeated Playford finalist Himeno Sakatsume 6-4 7-5 in the final to win her first title in 10 months.

American Christian Langmo won the men’s singles title, defeating Ajeet Rai 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4.

World No.176 Hon was at her dominant best in Caloundra, winning all five of her matches in straight sets.

Her impressive feat continues an impressive conclusion to the season for Hon as she gears towards Australian Open qualification.

In September, the Queenslander made it through qualifying of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years at Flushing Meadows. Following her US Open qualification, Hon achieved main-draw status at three WTA 500 during the Asian swing – Seoul, Ningbo and Tokyo.

She will seek to win back-to-back Australian Pro Tour events when she plays at the Gold Coast Tennis International this week.

Seeded No.4, Hon is hoping to win consecutive titles for the first time in her professional career.

Among the players vying to win the Gold Coast International is former top-20 player Daria Saville. The top seed at the event, Saville returns to the Pro Tour circuit following Australia’s quarterfinal loss to Slovakia at the Billie Jean King Cup. It will be her first ITF singles event in Australia in nine years.

Talia Gibson will oppose Saville in the draw as she seeks to finish the season on a high. Emerson Jones will also feature at the tournament, looking to avenge her second-round loss at the Sunshine Coast International.

In the men’s draw, Luke Saville will play his first Pro Tour event since the Swan Hill International in March. The former doubles world No.23 has spent 2024 predominantly on the ATP Challenger circuit, recently winning two doubles titles with Tristan Schoolkate. He plays fellow Aussie Pavle Marinkov in the first round.

Jason Kubler is a wildcard entry this week. The Brisbane native returned to the Pro Tour at his home event a fortnight ago, reaching the semifinals.

If Kubler can go one step further on the Gold Coast, he will make his first final since the Ilkley Challenger in June 2023.

