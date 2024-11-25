Alex de Minaur joins a legendary line-up of sporting greats who’ve graced breakfast tables across Australia by appearing on the iconic Weet-Bix box, in a 126-year first.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 25 November 2024 | Tennis Australia

For the first time in 126 years, an Aussie tennis star is hitting the iconic Weet-Bix™ box, joining a legendary line-up of sporting greats who’ve graced breakfast tables across Australia.

This summer, Australia’s No.1 tennis player, Alex de Minaur, teams up with the AO Holiday Program presented by Weet-Bix™ to bring kids a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto the court with a pro and ignite their passion for tennis.

“I fell in love with tennis when I was a kid, and this partnership with the AO Holiday Program and Weet-Bix aims to inspire the next generation to love it just as much,” said De Minaur.

“I’m truly honoured to be the first Australian tennis player chosen to be a Weet-Bix on-box ambassador. Mentorship is super important, and I’ve been fortunate to have learnt so much from my mentors over the years. I want to pass on the knowledge I’ve gathered throughout my journey and help young Aussie athletes to improve and become the best version they can be.”

Through an exclusive Weet-Bix box promotion, 10 lucky kids will get the exclusive opportunity to meet and train with the Olympian himself just before Australian Open 2025 kicks off. This memorable AO Holiday Programs experience offers these young tennis enthusiasts an inspiring start to their own tennis dreams—under the guidance of the star player himself.

“I couldn’t do what I do without my four Weet-Bix, milk and honey – it’s always been part of my morning routine, and I know it fuels a lot of Aussie kids out there too. Tennis has given me so much, and I’m really looking forward to getting on court with some of Australia’s future tennis stars,” Alex added.

In this nostalgic return to the golden age of Aussie sport, De Minaur joins the likes of sporting legends Socceroo Tim Cahill and cricketers Brett Lee, Elyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, who inspired kids from the breakfast table to the playing field. Now, he’s bringing that same inspiration to the court, helping kids discover the lifelong benefits of sport, fitness, and friendship through the AO Holiday Programs.

“Having Alex and Weet-Bix involved in the AO Holiday Program is a fantastic opportunity for our young players,” said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer, Tom Larner.

“Through these grassroots initiatives, we’re not just promoting physical fitness; we’re fostering a lifelong love of tennis, inspiring kids to get active and connect with their local communities.”

“Every competitive tennis player started where these kids are right now, learning the basics, the techniques, the routines, the professionalism needed to love the sport and be a good player on and off the court. These kinds of opportunities are where the love of tennis really grows. I’m excited to be able to play alongside the kids who will attend the AO Holiday Program supported by Weet-Bix just before the Australian Open in January,” said De Minaur.

Each major prize includes a private, unforgettable AO Holiday Programs experience with De Minaur in Melbourne, along with flights and accommodation for the winner and their guardian. An additional 100 instant-win Rebel Sports vouchers ($100 each) add even more excitement for families around the country.

Look for specially marked Weet-Bix™ x AO Holiday Program boxes in stores now. Visit www.WeetBixAOHolidayProgramsExperience.com.au to enter.