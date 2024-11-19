Sam Stosur has been presented with the Billie Jean King Cup Commitment Award, awarded to players who have shown a long-standing dedication to representing their country in the prestigious competition.

Malaga, Spain, 19 November 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

As one of the most decorated players in the event’s history, Sam Stosur was presented with the Billie Jean King Cup Commitment Award before Australia’s quarterfinal tie against Slovakia.

Having played in 34 ties for the green-and-gold across her 19-year career, Australia’s quarterfinal battle in Malaga took Stosur to 36 total ties as player or captain.

“Talk about an honour, yeah, it’s a real honour,” said Stosur, who first competed for Australia as a teenager in a 2003 World Group Play-off tie against Colombia.

“I didn’t win all my matches by any means, but I know I gave it my best shot every single time and that’s something that I’m very, very proud of.”

While Stosur downplayed her accomplishments, her record speaks volumes.

With 29 singles wins in the Billie Jean King Cup, she holds the distinction of winning the most singles matches of any Australian in the history of the competition.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting anything. But to be recognised for all those years, being in this team and playing the green and gold is special,” said Stosur, who also built an impeccable 10-1 record in Billie Jean King Cup doubles matches.

“I always did it with pride and tried to give every single time I got the opportunity to step out on the court, everything I had.”

Throughout her career, Stosur has been a role model for countless young players, including fellow Queenslanders Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic, who competed in the singles rubbers against Slovakia.

That quarterfinal tie was a bittersweet ending for Stosur’s debut year as team captain. While proud of both her award and her team’s efforts, the Australian squad’s 2-0 loss to Slovakia ended their 2024 campaign.