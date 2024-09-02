Ben Weekes and Alex de Minaur were among the record-breaking Australians shining brightly on the world stage this week.

Australia, 2 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players have been shining brightly on the world stage this week, setting a number of extraordinary records.

Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson all advanced to the fourth round in the US Open men’s singles draw, achieving a 36-year first with their efforts.

The in-form Popyrin became the first Australian to beat Novak Djokovic at a Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, while Thompson matched his career-best result at this level.

De Minaur’s progression to the fourth round makes him the first Australian in 20 years to reach the second week at all four major tournaments in a season.

Thanasi Kokkinakis recorded his biggest Grand Slam victory, upsetting world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round, while Chris O’Connell made a career-best run in New York.

The future looks bright too, with 23-year-old Tristan Schoolkate and 18-year-old Maya Joint making stunning breakthroughs in their first Grand Slam main-draw appearances.

Four Australians – Thompson, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez – have also advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles events at Flushing Meadows.

In France, Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes proudly donned the green and gold to represent Australia at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This was 26-year-old Parker’s Paralympic debut, while 39-year-old Weekes contested a record sixth Games. This is the most of any Australian tennis player in history.

This week’s other outstanding performers include:

Jake Delaney and Jesse Delaney: The Delaney brothers, 27-year-old Jake and 25-year-old Jesse, combined to win the men’s doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand). This is Jesse’s first ITF doubles title and Jake’s third. Jake was also a singles quarterfinalist at the tournament.

Tina Nadine Smith: The 22-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 35 tournament in Collonge-Bellerive (Switzerland). Smith also advanced to the doubles semifinals alongside Switzerland’s Fiona Ganz.

Omar Jasika: The 27-year-old won the men’s singles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Bali (Indonesia). This is Jasika’s third singles title of the season and the 13th of his career.

Moerani Bouzige: The 25-year-old teamed with Japan’s Shintaro Imai to reach the men’s doubles final at the ITF 15 tournament in Bali. This was Bouzige’s first appearance in an ITF doubles final.

Cruz Hewitt: The 15-year-old, who is the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, scored a milestone first main-draw singles win at professional level to reach the second round at the ITF 15 tournament in Bali.

Ty Host: The 17-year-old was a boys’ singles finalist at an ITF J100 tournament in Johannesburg (South Africa). This was Host’s second consecutive final appearance on the ITF World Junior Tour.

Bryan Dickson: The 17-year-old was a boys’ doubles finalist at an ITF J60 tournament in Singapore alongside Lithuania’s Kristjonas Milasauskas. This was Dickson’s fourth consecutive doubles final appearance on the ITF World Junior Tour.

