Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell are through to the quarterfinals in the US Open 2024 men's doubles competition.

New York, USA, 2 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson is not only shining on the singles court at US Open 2024.

The 30-year-old from Sydney, who has matched his career-best Grand Slam singles result by reaching the fourth round in New York, is also enjoying a career-best run in doubles alongside fellow Australian Max Purcell.

The seventh seeds secured their spot in the men’s doubles quarterfinals today with a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against Portuguese combination Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral.

The Aussie duo did not face a break point and tallied 32 winners in the 86-minute encounter.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with the top seeds and co-ranked world No.1s, Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos.

This is a rematch of the Wimbledon 2024 semifinals, which world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell won convincingly.

Thompson and Purcell are the last Australians standing in the men’s doubles draw, after world No.3 Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna lost in the third round.

The 16th seeds, Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, scored a 6-1 7-5 victory against the reigning Australian Open champions and last year’s US Open finalists.

Ebden remains in contention in the mixed doubles competition, where he has reached the quarterfinals alongside Czech partner Barbora Krejcikova.

> READ: Ebden advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals at US Open 2024

World No.10 Ellen Perez has also reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals with her Belgian partner Sander Gille.

They scored a 6-4 6-7(4) [10-3] victory against American wildcards Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Ashlyn Krueger in second-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

The US Open Junior Championships got underway today, with Australian contenders recording mixed results.

Top seed Emerson Jones scored a 7-5 7-6(5) victory against American qualifier Maya Iyengar in the opening round of the girls’ singles competition.

However, her older brother Hayden Jones bowed out after a close tussle with American wildcard Dominick Mosejczuk in the boys’ singles event.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, third round

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Nuno Borges (POR)/Francisco Cabral (POR) 7-6(3) 6-3

[16] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) d [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 6-1 7-5

Mixed doubles, second round

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d [WC] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA)/Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-4 6-7(4) [10-3]

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) d [Q] Maya Iyengar (USA) 7-5 7-6(5)

Boys’ singles, first round

[WC] Dominick Mosejczuk (USA) d [7] Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-3 7-6(8)

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, third round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [11] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women’s doubles draw

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v [8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)/Tyra Caterina Grant (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

Girls’ singles, second round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Alena Kovackova (CZE)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 girls’ singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!