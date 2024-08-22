Rinky Hijikata fought back from the brink of defeat to keep his singles campaign alive at an ATP 250 tournament in America.

Winston-Salem, USA, 22 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata has staged an incredible comeback to advance to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

The 23-year-old Australian needed two hours and 37 minutes to overcome Croatian Borna Coric, saving two match points before eventually triumphing 3-6 6-3 7-5.

“Any time you come up against Borna, it’s going to be a very physical match,” Hijikata said after reeling off the final four games to record a steely victory against the former world No.12.

“He’s a class player and doesn’t give you a lot out there. Maybe I got a little bit lucky out there today, but I’m happy to get through and to be able to play again tomorrow.”

The 16th-seeded Hijikata was buoyed by the crowd support, thanks to his close ties with the region as a University of North Carolina alumni.

“I definitely felt at home,” he told the North Carolina crowd in his on-court interview.

Hijikata, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.65, now turns his attention to a quarterfinal showdown with Belgian David Goffin.

In men’s doubles action, John Peers reunited with Brit Jamie Murray for the first time since 2019 to score a 6-4 6-4 first-round victory against fifth seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Czech Adam Pavlasek.

This is 36-year-old Peers’ ninth consecutive win, with three different partners. His impressive streak began with his gold medal-winning run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Borna Coric (CRO) 3-6 6-3 7-5

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d [5] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v [WC] Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Skander Mansouri (TUN)

