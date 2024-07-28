Alex de Minaur withdraws from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games singles event but will contest the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin.

Paris, France , 28 July 2024 | tennis.com.au

Alex de Minaur will focus on doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after withdrawing from the singles tournament.

The Australian had been rehabbing a hip injury he sustained during the fourth round at Wimbledon.

De Minaur, the No.5 seed, was scheduled to take on Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his first-round match on Sunday.

Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from men’s singles at #Paris2024, but will take part in men's doubles alongside his childhood friend, Alexei Popyrin 👉 https://t.co/DYr9mAONve Alex has been rehabbing a hip injury he sustained during the fourth round at Wimbledon.#AllezAUS pic.twitter.com/bQBmG8D6kP — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 28, 2024

The Australian will now prioritise men’s doubles alongside his childhood friend Popyrin.

De Minaur and Popyrin face No.4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (USA) in their first match.

Several other Australian players will take to the courts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Alexei Popyrin faces Nicolas Jarry, the No.16 seed from Chile, in the first round of the men’s singles tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic will meet Coco Gauff, the second-seeded American, in women’s singles.

Following his exit to No.1 seed Novak Djokovic on Saturday, Ebden returns to the court alongside John Peers for men’s doubles.

The Australian pair meet Lebanon’s Hady Habib and Benjamin Hasssan in their opening match.

Follow Tennis Australia on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates of Aussies in action.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!