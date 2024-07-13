Jordan Thompson is aiming to become the seventh different Australian to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title in the past three years.

London, Great Britain, 13 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia is reaffirming its status as a doubles powerhouse, with six different Aussie players winning a Grand Slam men’s doubles title in the past three years.

Jordan Thompson has the chance to boost that number to seven, if he triumphs in his first major doubles final at Wimbledon 2024.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a stellar run at the All England Club alongside compatriot Max Purcell, who has created history of his own by reaching his second Wimbledon doubles final in three years.

The last time seven different Australian men won a Grand Slam doubles title within a three-year period was between 1977 and 1979.

Grand Slam men’s doubles champions since 2022

Australian winners Event Champions Australian Open 2022 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Wimbledon 2022 Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) Australian Open 2023 Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) Australian Open 2024 Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) Wimbledon 2024 ?

America is the only other nation to produce multiple Grand Slam men’s doubles winners in the past three years, with Austin Krajicek (Roland Garros 2023) and Rajeev Ram (US Open 2022, US Open 2023) both capturing major titles.

Australia’s strength in doubles extends to the women’s game too, as the only nation with two current top-10 players (world No.6 Storm Hunter and world No.9 Ellen Perez).

Aussies in dubs! Always good to see 😤 Goodluck @MaxPurcell98 & my brother @jordanthommmo2 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 11, 2024

Thompson said the opportunity to join his peers as a Grand Slam champion didn’t add any extra pressure going into the Wimbledon final.

“These other guys when they have success it’s great for them, but I wouldn’t say I need to win because they did,” he said.

“Obviously I want to do as good as them, but I wouldn’t say their success really drives me. I think I’m already driven. I just want to do it for me.”

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR), Centre Court, second match

