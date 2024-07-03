Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow begins nationwide tour
Melbourne, 3 July 2024 | tennis.com.au
Former world No.4 Jelena Dokic launched the 2024 edition of the Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow last week at Middle Park Primary School in Melbourne, Victoria.
The program encourages school aged children to pick up a racquet and learn tennis as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
Since 2017, the successful initiative has delivered more than 200,000 racquets across the country.
Dokic, whose journey from a young, aspiring player to Wimbledon sensation and now a respected commentator, visited the local primary school to celebrate the eighth year of the nationwide tour which aims to reach even more children across Australia by delivering new racquets and host on-court activities in each state and territory.
Two-hundred and fifty-five students received brand new racquets at Middle Park.
“I know that tennis racquet changed my life, there’s no doubt about that,” Dokic said.
Middle Park Primary School P.E and Specialist Sports Teacher Jacqui Stephens also backed the opportunities the Hot Shots Tennis program presents.
“It’s so exciting to be able to give kids opportunities like this.
“This will mean a lot for a lot of our students who don’t have access to these resources.”
For more information about Hot Shots Tennis visit: play.tennis.com.au/hotshots or hotshots.tennis.com.au/.
For more information about Hot Shots Tennis as part of the Sporting Schools program visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/schools/schools/sports/tennis#products.