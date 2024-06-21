Queensland's Archie Graham is preparing to compete in a PWII exhibition as part of an ATP 500 tournament in London this week.

London, Great Britain, 21 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Two of Australia’s leading players with an intellectual impairment have been invited to compete at the prestigious Queen’s Club in London this week.

Archie Graham and Mitchell James will take part in a three-day exhibition alongside Great Britain’s leading PWII athletes. It will be held at the Queen’s Club from 21-23 June and played concurrently with an ATP 500 tournament at the venue.

“I’m feeling very excited, honoured and overwhelmed with a lot of emotions that I get a chance to play in London at Queen’s Club alongside the pros,” Graham said.

“I’ve never played on grass ever, so this will be a new experience for me.”

Despite his grass-court inexperience, Graham is no stranger to competing on an international stage. The 30-year-old won four gold medals at the Virtus Global Games in France last year, reaffirming his world No.1 status in the II-1 men’s singles category.

After taking out the II-1 men’s singles and doubles titles at the 2023 Australian Tennis Championships in November, the Queensland athlete was crowned the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability at the Australian Tennis Awards in December.

Graham then swept the men’s singles and doubles titles in his category at the Australian Open 2024 PWII Championships, played at Melbourne Park in January. He also entertained crowds at Kia Arena during All Abilities Day at Australian Open 2024, taking part in an exhibition with stars including Daria Saville, Alicia Molik and Dylan Alcott.

Determined to do well at the Queen’s Club, Graham has been training on grass in recent weeks.

“I find it a lot different than the other surfaces out there, the ball doesn’t bounce that high and really travels through the court very fast,” he noted.

As well as competing at Queen’s Club, Graham and James will also attend Wimbledon qualifying and tour the famous All England Club as part of their visit to London.

> LEARN MORE: PWII pathways in Australia

