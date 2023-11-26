Queensland's Archie Graham was among 18 players to win a national title at the 2023 Australian Tennis Championships in Melbourne.

Melbourne, Australia, 26 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s leading players with an intellectual impairment (PWII) and players who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHoH) converged on Melbourne for the annual Australian Tennis Championships.

A total of 69 players competed for national titles at the four-day event, which was held at Tennis World Albert Reserve from 23-26 November.

Queensland’s Archie Graham reaffirmed his position as Australia’s leading PWII athlete, scooping the men’s singles and doubles titles in the II-1 division.

There was a changing of the guard in the II-1 women’s singles, with South Australia’s Andriana Petrakis defeating top-ranked Australian Kelly Wren, from New South Wales, to win the division one title.

Rhylee Jackson dominated the DHoH category, with the Queensland teen claiming three national titles.

Australian Tennis Championships 2023 Event Champion Runner-up II-1 men’s singles division one Archie Graham (Qld) Mitchell James (Qld) II-1 men’s singles division two Alex Baker (Qld) Senya Rudoy (Vic) II-1 men’s singles division three Andrew Bascetta (Vic) Sai Aman Ramadani (Qld) II-1 women’s singles division one Andriana Petrakis (SA) Kelly Wren (NSW) II-1 women’s singles division two Schapelle Conway (NSW) Emma Mangan (Qld) II-1 men’s doubles Archie Graham (Qld)/Zarey Sou (NSW) Joshua Holloway (Qld)/Mitchell James (Qld) II-1 women’s doubles Carla Lenarduzzi (Vic)/Kelly Wren (NSW) Siobhan Johnson (Vic)/Andriana Petrakis (SA) II-2 open singles Timothy Gould (Qld) Sai Aman Ramadani (Qld) II-3 men’s singles division one Hunter Thompson (Qld) Hayden Ballard (Qld) II-3 men’s singles division two Nicholas Costa (SA) Daniel Cross (Vic) II-3 women’s singles Amy Potts (Qld) Lillie Eadie (Qld) II-3 open doubles Hunter Thompson (Qld)/Hayden Ballard (Qld) Tom Collins (SA)/Simon Ma (NSW) 18/u PWII boys’ singles division one Hayden Ballard (Qld) Simon Ma (NSW) 18/u PWII boys’ singles division two Orlando Thompson (Qld) Toby Langford (Vic) 18/u PWII girls’ singles Amy Potts (Qld) Chloe Dunn (Qld) 18/u PWII open doubles Orlando Thompson (Qld)/Ocean Lindner (Qld) Jesse Howard (Qld)/Lillie Eadie (Qld) DHoH men’s singles Rhylee Jackson (Qld) Justin Smith (Vic) DHoH women’s singles Macy Lace (SA) Natalie Tamburro DHoH open doubles Ryder Smith (Vic)/Rhylee Jackson (Qld) Cameron Bertalli (Vic)/Justin Smith (Vic) DHoH 18/u open singles Rhylee Jackson (Qld) Ryder Smith (Vic)

Tennis Australia’s Director of Pathways and Tennis Services Lawrence Robertson was thrilled to welcome competitors from across seven Australian states and territories to the championships.

“We are a very proud Grand Slam and tennis nation, and this event is such a critical part of ensuring players of all ages and abilities have limitless opportunities,” Robertson said.

Australian legend John Fitzgerald led the event’s opening ceremony and spent time with competitors and their families.

“It brings a smile to my face, and everyone at Tennis Australia, to see such a successful event grow every year,” the former world No.1 doubles player said.

