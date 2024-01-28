Queensland's Archie Graham claimed the men's singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open 2024 PWII Championships.

Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Archie Graham reaffirmed his world No.1 status with a dominant performance at the Australian Open 2024 PWII Championships.

The event, for the world’s best players with an intellectual impairment, was played at Melbourne Park as part of the Australian Open.

The Queenslander claimed the men’s singles title with a 6-3 6-2 victory against Great Britain’s Oliver Beadle in today’s final.

Graham also teamed with compatriot Joshua Holloway to win the men’s doubles title.

“It’s definitely a great experience playing here at Melbourne Park and winning at this level,” said Graham, who idolises Rafael Nadal.

“I still get goosebumps every time I come back here … It definitely makes you feel privileged and honoured being around the best in the world.”

Australian Open 2024 PWII Championships Event Winner Runner-up Men’s singles Archie Graham (AUS) Oliver Beadle (GBR) Women’s singles Anna McBride (GBR) Kelly Wren (AUS) Men’s doubles Archie Graham (AUS)/Joshua Holloway (AUS) Oliver Beadle (GBR)/Aidan Moody (GBR) Women’s doubles Anna McBride (GBR)/Sophie Schmidt (GER) Hanne Lavreysen (BEL)/Lily Mills (GBR)

> VIEW: Full results from AO 2024 PWII Championships

The world’s leading deaf and hard of hearing competitors took part in the Australian Open DHoH Championships.

Victorian Glen Flindell finished runner-up in the men’s doubles competition alongside India’s Prithvi Sekhar, while Canberra’s Isabel Cairns was the runner-up in the women’s doubles event with Japan’s Rina Komokata.

Australian Open 2024 DHoH Championships Event Winner Runner-up Men’s singles Prithvi Sekhar (IND) Gabor Mathe (HUN) Women’s singles Rina Komokata (JPN) Yuria Miyagawa (JPN) Men’s doubles Esah Hayat (GBR)/Gabor Mathe (HUN) Glen Flindell (AUS)/Prithvi Sekhar (IND) Women’s doubles Miyu Kita (JPN)/Yuria Miyagawa (JPN) Isabel Cairns (AUS)/Rina Komokata (JPN)

> VIEW: Full results for AO 2024 DHoH Championships

Lawrence Robertson, Tennis Australia’s Director of Pathways and Tennis Services, congratulated all competitors for their performances across the three-day event.

“Tennis Australia is incredibly proud of the opportunities we provide our athletes and the pathways that we offer,” Robertson said during the trophy presentation.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!