'Weet-Bix Kid' and Aussie tennis superstar Alex de Minaur is in career-best form and encouraging young people around Australia to pick up a racquet.

5 June 2024 | Tennis Australia

With an inspirational run at this year’s Roland Garros, Alex de Minaur is adding to a career-best season whilst inspiring young athletes across Australia.

Alongside being one of the most recognisable faces in Australian sport, De Minaur is aligned to one of Australia’s most recognisable brands in Weet-Bix™.

The top-ranked Aussie joins soccer star Mary Fowler, 13-year-old Mt Kosciusko climbing sensation Eva Kalpidis, and cricketers Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, as the five Australian athletes that are ‘Weet-Bix Kids’ ambassadors.

The partnership aligns De Minaur’s dynamic career and strong sportsmanship values with Weet-Bix’s commitment to fostering an active and healthy lifestyle.

To fuel his body on the mornings before a match, the world No.11 loves to start his day with four Weet-Bix and honey.

Weet-Bix’s connection to tennis in Australia is strengthened by it proudly supporting the AO Holiday Programs.

De Minaur also features off the court for AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix at the exciting AO Holiday Programs content hub.

The content hub features a variety of games, tips and content for kids to ace it off the court during the school holidays.

AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix engage children in physical activity during school holidays, offering them the chance to develop their tennis skills in a supportive environment.

“At the AO Holiday Program presented by Weet-Bix, kids not only improve their tennis skills but also develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship,” Jonathan Bence, Youth Program Specialist at Tennis Australia said.

“We strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where every child feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.”

The AO Holiday Programs provide a structured setting where kids can stay active and learn essential life skills.

Through these programs, Weet-Bix supports the next generation of Australian tennis talent, inspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams with the right nutrition and attitude.

Visit aoholidayprograms.tennis.com.au to find a program near you!