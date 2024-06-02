Australian Alex de Minaur credits a young fan for willing him to victory in a testing third-round encounter at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France , 2 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur is winning hearts, as well as matches, during his career-best showing at Roland Garros 2024.

The 25-year-old Australian produced a steely performance to overcome big-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff in a high-quality third-round encounter. Played in challenging conditions in a wet and cold Paris, De Minaur dug deep to carve out a four-set victory.

The world No.11, who had never previously progessed beyond the second round at the tournament, described his triumph as “one of my best performances mentally I’ve had probably in my career.”

> READ: De Minaur battles into fourth round at Roland Garros 2024

His celebrations have also created headlines, with De Minaur singling out a young fan in the stands for his passionate support.

“That young lad was there from the very first point ’til the last with five hours of rain delay,” De Minaur related.

“He was this little kid that every single change of ends, every single point I won, he was screaming at my face. You know, I’m looking at him and thinking if I was a fan, I would probably be back home, because it was bloody cold out there. I don’t understand what this kid is doing, but he gave me life. Every single change of ends I’m looking at him, locking eyes with him.”

De Minaur, a proud ambassador of Tennis Australia’s Hot Shots Tennis program, gave the young fan a big hug as well as one of his match towels before leaving the court.

“It was amazing. I appreciate this kid,” the relieved world No.11 smiled.

“You know, the fact that he’s spent 10 hours at the court today in the freezing cold, pumping me up. I was happy that I was able to get a win together with him.

“(So I) gave him a towel. I would have given him everything in my bag. I mean, I just wasn’t thinking straight with the emotions, but he deserved everything; racquets, shoes, whatever he wanted.”

De Minaur is now using social media to track down his young fan, so he can invite him to watch his fourth-round showdown with world No.5 Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

I need to find the name of this legend!!! Message me on instagram, I need you for the next round 😍👊🙌 https://t.co/VCOvzXmTWh — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 1, 2024

De Minaur, a winner in just two of his previous eight career meetings against Medvedev, is aiming to become the first Australian man to advance to a singles quarterfinal in Paris in 20 years.

The last Aussie man to reach the final eight at Roland Garros was Lleyton Hewitt, De Minaur’s long-time mentor, in 2004.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!