Thanasi Kokkinakis has dropped just eight games to storm through the qualifying rounds in Madrid, his latest win over Dominic Thiem propelling him into the main draw.

Madrid, Spain, 24 April 2024 | Matt Trollope

Thanasi Kokkinakis has become the seventh Australian man into the main draw of the Madrid Open after completing a dominant qualifying campaign.

Kokkinakis defeated former world No.3 Dominic Thiem 6-1 6-3, a day after a similarly-impressive 6-2 6-2 win over Gregoire Barrere.

He will next take on British lefty Jack Draper, with the winner to face No.8 seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Kokkinakis is seeking his first main-draw win in the Spanish capital, after falling in the first round in 2015 and 2023.

Other Australians competing in the ATP-WTA 1000 tournament are 10th seed Alex de Minaur, No.32 seed Jordan Thompson, Christopher O’Connell, Max Purcell, Aleksander Vukic and Alexei Popyrin, while Daria Saville gained entry as a lucky loser.

Kokkinakis beat Draper earlier this season in the first round of the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos.

That was on a hard court, and in 2024 Kokkinakis has been in even better form on clay, building a 7-2 record after winning the Sarasota ATP Challenger tournament earlier this month.

The 28-year-old has now won 15 matches this season, results boosting him back inside the top 100.

In women’s qualifying in Madrid, Aussie Astra Sharma fell at the final hurdle, going down to Maria Lourdes Carle, the Argentine who stopped another Aussie, Taylah Preston, a day earlier.

Saville lost in three sets to in-form Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, but was elevated to the main draw after withdrawals.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s singles, qualifying final round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [14] Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-1 6-3

Women’s singles, qualifying final round

[4] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) d [16] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4 2-6 6-2

[8] Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Aleksander Vukic (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Mariano Navone (ARG)



Women’s singles, first round

[LL] Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBD

[32] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBD

