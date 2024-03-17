Maddison Inglis claimed her first Australian Pro Tour singles title in more than four years in Mildura this week.

Mildura, Australia, 17 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Maddison Inglis and Alex Bolt lived up to their top-seed status at this week’s Mildura Tennis International.

The 26-year-old Inglis claimed the women’s singles crown at the Australian Pro Tour event without dropping a set, completing a perfect week with a 6-4 6-1 victory over fellow Australian Tina Smith in the final.

This is Inglis’ seventh career ITF singles title and first won on Australian soil in more than four years.

The 31-year-old Bolt was equally as dominant in the men’s singles event at the grass-court tournament held in regional Victoria.

Bolt did not lose a set either and secured the title with a 6-2 6-2 victory against fellow South Australian Luke Saville in today’s final.

This is Bolt’s 10th career singles title and his first won in Australia since October 2022.

Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis combined to win the men’s doubles title, edging out fellow Australian Matt Hulme and New Zealand’s James Watt in a three-set final.

It is 24-year-old Charlton and 25-year-old Ellis’ second consecutive Australian Pro Tour title, having also scooped a crown in Traralgon earlier this month. The in-form duo have now won 11 of their past 12 matches.

A first-time winner was crowned in the women’s doubles competition, with Tahlia Kokkinis triumphing alongside Alicia Smith.

Kokkinis, a 15-year-old from Brisbane, was contesting just her fifth professional doubles tournament and was a last-minute entry alongside 27-year-old Smith.

It also proved a milestone victory for Smith, marking the fourth and biggest ITF doubles title of her career.

The Australian Pro Tour continues next week with the Swan Hill Tennis International, another combined ITF 25 event for men and ITF 35 event for women.

Inglis and Bolt headline the fields, as they aim to win back-to-back grass-court singles titles.

Mildura Tennis International – 2024 finals

Men’s singles: [1] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [2] Luke Saville (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Women’s singles: [1] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [3] Tina Smith (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men’s doubles: [2] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Blake Ellis (AUS) d Matt Hulme (AUS)/James Watt (NZL) 6-4 6-7(4) [10-4]

Women’s doubles: Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Alicia Smith (AUS) d [4] Punnin Kovapitukted (THA)/Lu Jia-Jing (CHN) 5-7 6-2 [10-7]

