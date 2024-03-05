Storm Hunter continues her excellent form in singles, moving to within one win of the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, United States, 5 March 2024 | Matt Trollope

Australia’s Storm Hunter has joined countrywoman Arina Rodionova in the final round of qualifying at Indian Wells.

Hunter improved her 2024 singles record to an impressive 11-3 after beating Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian – the No.1 seed in qualifying – in straight sets on Monday.

Trailing 3-5 in the second set and saving three set points in the 10th game, Hunter completed a 6-3 7-5 victory to book a clash with American wildcard Robin Montgomery.

The winner will earn a place in the main draw.

In the past 12 months, Hunter has successfully come through the qualifying rounds at several big events, including the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, plus WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Dubai.

In that same span she has slashed her ranking from 200th to world No.124.

Hunter and Rodionova – who next faces former world No.5 Sara Errani – are aiming to join fellow Australian Daria Saville in the main draw of a tournament unofficially known as the sport’s “fifth Grand Slam”.

In other Indian Wells results, 21-year-old Queenslander Olivia Gadecki bowed out in the first round of qualifying to Roland Garros 2020 semifinalist Nadia Podoroska.

So too did Aussies Rinky Hijikata, Adam Walton and Marc Polmans, who fell in the first round of men’s qualifying singles.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Storm Hunter (AUS) d [1] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) 6-3 7-5

[5] Nadia Podoroska (ARG) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[1] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) d Adam Walton (AUS) 6-1 6-3

[20] Liam Broady (GBR) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Lucas Pouille (FRA) d [2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 5-7 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[17] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [9] Sara Errani (ITA)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Qualifier

> VIEW: Indian Wells 2024 women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Qualifier

Max Purcell (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Qualifier

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

> VIEW: Indian Wells 2024 men’s singles draw

