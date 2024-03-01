Australian Alex de Minaur snaps an 11-match losing streak against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Mexico.

Acapulco, Mexico, 1 March 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has survived a major test to keep his title defence alive at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

The 25-year-old Australian posted a come-from-behind 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.12 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

“I knew coming in, no matter what happened I was going to leave it all out there whether I played my best tennis, my worst or anything in between,” De Minaur said.

“The first set was probably up there with some of my worst tennis, but I knew the conditions weren’t easy for both of us, so I knew I just had to get my way into the match somehow and then use the adrenaline and competitive spirit that I’m always going to bring.

“I’m extremely happy I managed to turn this one around.”

De Minaur’s two-hour victory snaps an 11-match losing streak against the 25-year-old Greek, stretching back to June 2017.

It is De Minaur’s second career win against Tsitsipas – and first at tour-level.

“I’m glad I got one on the board,” world No.9 De Minaur said of their lopsided head-to-head record.

“Stefanos has had my number for a very long time, so I’m glad I was able to get one back.”

This De Minaur’s sixth top-20 win this year, which is the most recorded by an Australian in the first two months of the season since John Alexander in 1975.

De Minaur will now face Brit Jack Draper for a place in the final.

Australian John Peers is also enjoying a deep run at the tournament, progressing to the doubles semifinals alongside Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.

Peers and Heliovaara saved a match point in the second set before closing out a 4-6 7-6(7) [10-5] victory against Brit Julian Cash and American Robert Galloway in the quarterfinals.

This propels 35-year-old Peers into this first tour-level semifinal since September 2023.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1-6 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d Julian Cash (GBR)/Robert Galloway (USA) 4-6 7-6(7) [10-5]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [2] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

Austin, USA

Olivia Gadecki is enjoying a career-best run in doubles at a WTA 250 tournament in Austin.

The 21-year-old Australian has advanced to her first WTA semifinal alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls, after stunning the second seeds in the quarterfinals.

Gadecki and Nicholls scored an impressive 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.44 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and world No.68 Zhang Shuai of China.

Currently ranked at a career-high world No.90, Gadecki is now eyeing a first finals appearance at tour-level.

Slovak Tereza Mihalikova and Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, the tournament’s fourth seeds, await in the semifinals.

Another Australian, 17-year-old Maya Joint, is scheduled to play her doubles quarterfinal tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Austin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) d [2] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Maya Joint (AUS)/Sabina Zeynalova (UKR) v [1] Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) v [4] Tereza Mihalikova (SVK)/Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

