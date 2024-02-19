Ranking movers: De Minaur, Thompson climb to new career-highs
Australia's leading men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson, rise to unprecedented heights in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.
Australia, 19 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers
De Minaur celebrated his 25th birthday in Rotterdam last week, where he progressed to his first indoor hard-court final in more than three years. This effort sees the Australian improve two ranking spots to world No.9.
Thompson makes his top-40 debut this week. The 29-year-old jumps up two places to world No.40 after progressing to his third tour-level quarterfinal of the season.
Former world No.17 Bernard Tomic continues to make gains too, improving six places to world No.267. The 31-year-old has recorded 12 wins on the tour’s secondary levels so far this season to move to his highest ranking in more than two years.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.9
|+2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.40
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.46
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.51
|-10
|Chris O’Connell
|No.65
|+2
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.72
|-3
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.79
|+5
|James Duckworth
|No.98
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.103
|-24
|Jason Kubler
|No.134
|-11
There is limited movement within the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
Daria Saville and Destanee Aiava are the only players to record small rises, rising one position each to world No.148 and world No.198 respectively.
Meanwhile, rising star Melisa Ercan is celebrating a new career-high, with the 18-year-old improving four places to world No.432.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Arina Rodionova
|No.101
|-2
|Storm Hunter
|No.128
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.139
|-5
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.140
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.144
|-9
|Daria Saville
|No.148
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.174
|-4
|Taylah Preston
|No.192
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.198
|+1
|Talia Gibson
|No.220
|-1
John-Patrick Smith sits at his highest position in more than two years in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 35-year-old, who has formed a promising partnership with German Andreas Mies this season, rises five spots to world No.66. It follows a quarterfinal appearance at an ATP 500 tournament in the Netherlands last week.
Adam Walton is edging closer to breaking into the Australian top 10, with the 24-year-old rising two places to a career-high world No.155 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in India.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.2
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.29
|0
|John Peers
|No.42
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.56
|-2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.67
|+4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.73
|-5
|Andrew Harris
|No.110
|+2
|Matthew Romios
|No.130
|+3
|Jason Kubler
|No.134
|+2
|Calum Puttergill
|No.150
|0
Talia Gibson is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, with the 19-year-old improving three spots to world No.186. This follows a semifinal appearance at an ITF 50 tournament in Great Britain last week.
There’s also good news for Olivia Gadecki, with the 21-year-old rising one spot to a career-high world No.91.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.3
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.15
|-3
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.91
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.114
|0
|Destanee Aiava
|No.148
|-8
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.177
|+1
|Talia Gibson
|No.186
|+3
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.192
|-17
|Astra Sharma
|No.198
|-14
|Maddison Inglis
|No.205
|-1
