World No.1 doubles star Storm Hunter is among 14 Aussies scheduled to compete on day 11 at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia , 23 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Several Aussie favourites, including world No.1 Storm Hunter, have advanced to the final stages of the doubles events at Australian Open 2024.

It means there are plenty of local contenders in action on day 11 at Australian Open 2024.

Hunter is eyeing a spot in the women’s doubles semifinals, with world No.4 Matt Ebden looking to reach the same stage in the men’s doubles competition.

“We’re playing well and fighting strong,” Ebden said of his chances to progress to the final four alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Two all-Australian teams also feature in the mixed doubles semifinals. Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans are aiming to better last year’s loss at this stage, while Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris are hoping to continue their giant-killing run.

Australia’s No.1 wheelchair player Heath Davidson will also contest the quad wheelchair singles quarterfinals, while four of our leading teenage prospects have a chance to reach that stage in the junior singles competitions.

Aussie fans truly are spoilt for choice today, whether they are courtside at Melbourne Park or watching on television.

The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with play beginning from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day 11:

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [5] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Laura Siegemund (GER), Margaret Court Arena, third match (not before 3pm AEDT)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [6] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Court 3, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v [3] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL), Court 3, fourth match

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR), Margaret Court Arena, fourth match

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Donald Ramphadi (RSA), Court 6, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Finn Broadbent (AUS)/Gregory Slade (GBR), Kia Arena, third match (not before 1.30pm AEDT)

Men’s wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

Anderson Parker (AUS)/Ben Weekes (AUS) v [1] Alfie Hewett (GBR)/Gordon Reid (GBR), Kia Arena, fourth match

Girls’ singles, third round

Maya Joint (AUS) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK), 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [9] Tyra Caterina Grant (USA), 1573 Arena, second match

Boys’ singles, third round

[13] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [4] Rei Sakamoto (JPN), Court 15, second match

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL), 1573 Arena, third match

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Maya Joint (AUS)/Kristiana Sidorova v Julie Pastikova (CZE)/Julia Stusek (GER), 1573 Arena, fourth match

