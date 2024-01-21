Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden are among 20 Aussies scheduled to compete on day nine at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

An all-Australian mixed doubles showdown is on the schedule on day nine at Australian Open 2024.

Top seeds Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden take on wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris in second-round action at Court 3 this evening.

World No.1 Hunter described the all-Australian meeting as “only a good thing”.

“We’ll try to get the W, but either way, Aussies are going through,” the 29-year-old said.

World No.4 Ebden, who is also scheduled to play a third round men’s doubles match today, agreed it’s a positive to face compatriots on the Grand Slam stage.

“The great strength of Australian tennis is shining through,” the 36-year-old said.

“They’re Aussies everywhere, so we’re bound to play each other.”

The future stars of Australian tennis are also in action, as the Australian Open Junior Championships continue.

Seven Aussies have advanced to the second round in the junior singles competitions, which is the most to reach this stage in seven years.

Rising Aussie Hayden Jones has a big day ahead. He plays American Jagger Leach, the son of former world No.1 Lindsay Davenport, in singles. The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast then faces Cruz Hewitt, the son of Aussie great Lleyton Hewitt, in doubles.

For those who can’t make it to Melbourne Park, the tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport. Play begins from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day nine:

Men’s doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO), Kia Arena, third match

Mixed doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Heather Watson (GBR)/Joe Salisbury (GBR), Kia Arena, fourth match

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS), Court 3, fifth match

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)/Michael Venus (NZL), Court TBA

Boys’ singles, second round

[WC] Ty Host (AUS) v [14] Jangjun Kim (KOR), Court 7, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Jagger Leach (USA), Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Girls’ singles, second round

[Q] Alana Subasic (AUS) v [4] Hannah Klugman (GBR), 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Boys’ doubles, first round

[3] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v [WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS)/Lachlan McFadzean (AUS), 1573 Arena, fourth match

[WC] Rohan Hazratwala (AUS)/Jarrod Joyce (AUS) v [8] Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR)/Jan Kumstat (CZE), Court 13, fourth match

Girls’ doubles, first round

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) v Laura Brunkel (DEN)/Olivia Carneiro (BRA), Court 6, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Kimiko Cooper (AUS)/Gabby Gregg (AUS) v [8] Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Gloriana Nahum (BEN), Court 17, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Renee Alame (AUS)/Alana Subasic (AUS) v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ)/Yuliya Perapekhina, Court 7, third match

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) v Reina Goto (JPN)/Junhan Zhang (CHN), Court 17, fifth match

