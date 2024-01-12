Australian Matt Ebden has progressed to the doubles final at an ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide with Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Adelaide, Australia, 12 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Matt Ebden has advanced to the men’s doubles final at the Adelaide International alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The second-seeded duo scored a 6-4 6-4 victory against Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar and Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov in semifinal action today at The Drive.

This propels world No.4 Ebden and world No.3 Bopanna, who paired up for the first time at last year’s Adelaide International, into their eighth ATP final as a team.

They’ll play the third seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, for the title in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.

World No.6 Ram and world No.7 Salisbury won two of their three meetings last season.

Aussies in action – Adelaide

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Hobart, Australia

Daria Saville’s stunning run at the Hobart International has come to an end.

After scoring three consecutive top-50 wins to become the first Australian to reach the singles semifinals at the WTA 250 tournament in decade, Saville bowed out in three sets against world No.29 Elise Mertens.

The top-seeded Belgian triumphed 6-4 4-6 7-5 in a two-hour and 58-minute battle.

Aussies in action – Hobart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, semifinals

[1] Elise Mertens (BEL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4 4-6 7-5

