In the first ATP Finals doubles match between opposing Aussies since 1998, Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna emerged triumphant.

Turin, Italy, 15 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have kept their hopes alive at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The third seeds scored their first round-robin win at the prestigious season-ending championships on Wednesday, beating the all-Australian pairing of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 6-4 6-4.

Ebden and Bopanna proved untouchable on serve in the 70-minute encounter, firing 12 aces and conceding a total of only five points across their service games.

The business-like performance helped Ebden win the first meeting between Australian doubles players at the ATP Finals in 25 years.

It provides another highlight in a history-making week for the Aussie contenders.

This is the first time in 36 years that three Australian players are making their ATP Finals debut in the same year, while 22-year-old Hijikata is the youngest doubles player from any nation to qualify at the event in 28 years.

Ebden, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.4, is in contention too to claim the world No.1 ranking this week.

The 35-year-old from Perth could rise to the top of the ATP Tour rankings with a title-winning run.

His immediate focus, however, is now on their upcoming final round-robin clash with reigning Wimbledon champions, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski.

Victory is needed for Ebden and Bopanna to progress to the semifinals.

The last Australian to reach the semifinals at the ATP Finals was John Peers, when he captured the 2017 title alongside Finland’s Henri Kontinen.

Aussies in action – ATP Finals

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, round robin

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, round robin

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

[8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)



