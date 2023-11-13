Three Australians - Matt Ebden, Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata - are competing at the ATP Finals in Italy this week.

Turin, Italy, 13 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

For the first time since 2005, three Australian players are contesting the doubles event at the prestigious ATP Finals.

Matt Ebden, who sits at a new career-high ranking of world No.4 this week, is competing in Turin alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Reigning Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler also qualified for the elite eight-team season-ending championships.

However, their hopes of enjoying a title-winning run are off to a shaky start, with both teams losing their opening round-robin matches.

The reigning US Open champions, world No.11 Rajeev Ram and world No.12 Joe Salisbury, recorded a 6-3 6-4 win over Ebden and Bopanna in a rematch of their New York finale.

While reigning Wimbledon champions, world No.3 Neal Skupski and world No.5 Wesley Koolhof, scored a 6-3 6-4 victory against Hijikata and Kubler.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the win today, but I thought there were some aspects of our match which we can build off,” said Kubler, who was contesting his first match since September.

“There’s still two more matches, so looking forward to that.”

Hijikata, who began the season ranked No.278, is the only player aged under 30 to qualify for the doubles event at this year’s ATP Finals.

The 22-year-old from Sydney, who is currently ranked at a career-high world No.23, described the event’s atmosphere as “pretty sick”.

“There’s a really good vibe around the tournament,” he said. “(We’re) really honoured to be a part of it.”

Hijikata and Kubler’s next match is against Ebden and Bopanna, which will be the first time Australians have faced off in an ATP Finals doubles match since 1998.

Aussies in action – ATP Finals

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, round robin

[2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-4

[6] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d [3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, round robin

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

[8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)



> VIEW: ATP Finals 2023 group standings

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!