Sydney, Australia, 5 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Destanee Aiava was a standout performer at the NSW Open in Sydney this week, claiming both the women’s singles and doubles titles.

The 23-year-old secured the ITF 60 singles crown with a 6-3 6-4 victory against second seed Astra Sharma in an all-Australian final.

Aiava snapped world No.161 Sharma’s nine-match winning streak to win her eighth – and biggest – career singles title.

It continues a red-hot run of form for Aiava, who has won 22 of her past 26 singles matches and claimed three titles from her past seven tournaments.

Currently ranked No.218, Aiava is now projected to return to the world’s top 200 and rise to her highest ranking in four years.

The resurgent Aiava proved unstoppable in doubles too, teaming with fellow Aussie Maddison Inglis to win the title.

The fourth seeds beat Japanese duo Kyoka Okamura and Ayano Shimzu 6-0 6-0 in the final to secure their third Australian Pro Tour title of the season together.

Japan’s Taro Daniel won the men’s singles title, overcoming Australian Marc Polmans 6-2 6-4 in the final, while American duo Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac scooped the men’s doubles title.

The next Australian Pro Tour events will be played in Brisbane later this month.

NSW Open finals

Women’s singles: [6] Destanee Aiava (AUS) d [2] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Men’s singles: [3] Taro Daniel (JPN) d [6] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Women’s doubles: [4] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Kyoka Okamura (JPN)/Ayano Shimzu (JPN) 6-0 6-0

Men’s doubles: Ryan Seggerman (USA)/Patrik Trhac (USA) d [3] Ruben Gonzales (PHI)/Jisung Nam (KOR) 6-4 6-4

