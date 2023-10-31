Alex de Minaur maintains his unbeaten career record against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray after a comeback win at the Paris Masters.

Paris, France, 31 October 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Alex de Minaur has defeated former world No.1 Andy Murray for the sixth time in his career and for the fourth time this season.

This effort sees 24-year-old become the first player to ever defeat Murray on clay, grass, outdoor hardcourt, and indoor hardcourt in a single season.

De Minaur also becomes the first player to defeat 36-year-old Murray in each of their first six meetings, achieving this feat with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 opening-round win at the Paris Masters.

World No.40 Murray looked on course to end that run after recovering from losing the opening set tiebreak and racing to a 5-2 lead in the third set.

But No.13-seeded De Minaur fought back, saving a match point on Murray’s serve at 4-5 and winning the final five games of the match.

It was De Minaur’s fourth win, from five matches, that have extended to three hours this season.

With his 43rd win of the year, De Minaur keeps his slim ATP Finals qualification chances alive. He is currently 685 points behind Holger Rune, who occupies the final spot in eighth.

The Australian No.1 will next face lucky loser Dusan Lajovic or wildcard Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Aussies Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell all lost their opening matches to higher-ranked opponents.

Aussies in action – Paris Masters

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5

[16] Karen Khachanov d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 7-6(6)

[Q] Yoshihito Nishioka d [LL] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, second round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v TBC

