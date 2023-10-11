Aussie Rinky Hijikata and Brit Cameron Norrie eliminate the fifth seeds to advance to an ATP Masters 1000 doubles semifinal in China.

Shanghai, China, 11 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata and British partner Cameron Norrie have continued their giant-killing run at the Shanghai Masters.

The first-time pairing posted a 6-4 3-6 [10-8] victory against fifth-seeded Argentines Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the quarterfinals.

World No.9 Molteni and world No.11 Gonzalez have been one of the world’s most consistent teams this season, winning five titles together.

It extends an impressive run for Hijikata and Norrie, who saved two match points to eliminate the No.3 seeds in the second round.

Remarkably, world No.37 Hijikata had not scored a doubles win at ATP Masters 1000 level before this tournament.

The 22-year-old Aussie and Norrie now face seventh seeds Marcel Granollers from Spain and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos for a place in the final.

Aussies in action – Shanghai

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [5] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 3-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [8] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)



Men’s doubles, semifinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [7] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

> VIEW: Shanghai Masters men’s doubles draw

Seoul, Korea

Kimberly Birrell and American partner Emina Bektas have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

Birrell and Bektas scored a 4-6 6-4 [10-7] victory against Korean pair Na Lae Han and Su Jeong Jang in the opening round.

This is 25-year-old Birrell’s fourth WTA-level doubles win of the season.

Birrell is still alive in the singles draw too, where she is to play Korean wildcard Dayeon Back in the second round.

> READ: Birrell reflects on top-100 breakthrough

Aussies in action – Seoul

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Emina Bektas (USA) d Na Lae Han (KOR)/Su Jeong Jang (KOR) 4-6 6-4 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [WC] Dayeon Back (KOR)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Emina Bektas (USA) v [2] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)

Hong Kong

The winning run of qualifier Daria Saville has come to an end at a WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong.

Saville won two matches to earn her place in the main draw, but was unable to maintain that momentum against third-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens.

World No.41 Mertens scored a 6-1 6-4 opening-round victory against the 29-year-old Aussie.

Aussies in action – Hong Kong

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[3] Elise Mertens (BEL) d [Q] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [5] Anna Blinkova

Women’s doubles, first round

Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Yang Ya Yi (TPE) v Hsieh Yu-Chieh (TPE)/Ekaterina Yashina

