Playing together for the first time in six years, Australian duo Alex de Minaur and Max Purcell upset No.1 seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek to reach the second round of the ATP Masters event in Shanghai.

Shanghai, China, 8 October 2023 | Matt Trollope

Alex de Minaur and Max Purcell have caused the boilover of the ATP Shanghai Masters doubles tournament, stunning No.1 seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in a match tiebreak.

De Minaur and Purcell beat the reigning Roland Garros champions, who also won last week in Beijing, 6-7(3) 6-1 [11-9].

Remarkably, it was just the second time the Aussies have ever paired up, and the first time in almost seven years; they last played together at Australian Open 2017.

In a taut match, they saw a 7-4 lead in the tiebreak vanish, only to hold firm in the latest stages, winning three of the final four points to complete the upset.

This was their first victory as a team, setting up a meeting in the last 16 with Robin Haase and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Earlier on Sunday in Shanghai, Aleksandar Vukic fell 6-4 6-3 to 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, ending Australia’s representation in the singles event.

Yet there are plenty still alive in the doubles draw.

Joining De Minaur and Purcell in the last 16 is Matt Ebden; he and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna won their opening-round match in straight sets on Saturday.

Rinky Hijikata (playing with Cameron Norrie) and John Peers (alongside Nikola Mektic) are also in the field.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Shanghai

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) d [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 7-5

[16] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

[18] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 6-3

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4 6-2

[25] Sebastian Baez (ARG) d [Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-2 6-4



Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Andrea Mies (GER) 6-4 6-3

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 6-7(3) 6-1 [11-9]

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) – in progress

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Ben Shelton (USA)



Men’s doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v TBC

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Robin Haase (NED)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

> VIEW: Shanghai Masters men’s doubles draw

