Rinky Hijikata was one of the most outstanding Aussie performers this week, recording a milestone first top-50 singles win.

Australia, 8 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

There is much to celebrate in Australian tennis right now.

Eleven Aussie men contested the singles main draw at the Shanghai Masters this week, setting a new record for highest representation of Australians at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Among that cohort were rising stars Rinky Hijikata, Dane Sweeny and Philip Sekulic, who all achieved impressive career-firsts.

“I think we’ve got a good generation coming at the moment,” said Thanasi Kokkinakis, who advanced to the second round at the tournament.

“It’s great for Aussie tennis.”

Several more Australian players also claimed ITF titles this week, both at the professional and junior levels.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing (China) alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. It was Perez’s 14th tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season.

Rinky Hijikata: The 22-year-old recorded his first top-50 singles win, beating Serbian Laslo Djere, in the opening round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Beijing (China).

Dane Sweeny: The 22-year-old achieved several career milestones in Shanghai this week, including qualifying at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time, then scoring a first top-100 victory and maiden main-draw win at this level.

Philip Sekulic: The 20-year-old also had a breakout week in Shanghai. He qualified for an ATP tournament for the second time in his career and for the first time at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Alex de Minaur and Max Purcell: Teaming up for the first time in almost seven years, the Aussie pair stunned the world’s No.1 team, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, in the doubles opening round at the ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai.

John Peers: The 35-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP 250 tournament in Astana (Kazakhstan) with Croatian Mate Pavic. It was Peers’ second tour-level final of the season.

John-Patrick Smith: The 34-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Alicante (Spain) alongside India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. This was Smith’s fifth finals appearance this season.

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old was a singles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Tiburon (USA). This was Walton’s fifth final of the season and his second at ATP Challenger level.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 22-year-old reached the singles semifinals at an ATP Challenger in Tiburon (USA), where he lost to Adam Walton in an all-Aussie battle.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old won the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Baza (Spain) alongside Brit Samantha Murray Sharan. This is Gadecki’s ninth career doubles title and her fourth of the season. Gadecki also advanced to the singles semifinals.

Destanee Aiava: The in-form 23-year-old was crowned the women’s singles champion at an ITF 25 tournament in Cairns (Australia). It is Aiava’s seventh career title and marks the first time in six years she has won multiple ITF singles titles in a season.

Kody Pearson: The 24-year-old teamed with American Henrik Wiersholm to win the men’s doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. It is Pearson’s second career ITF doubles title.

Lizette Cabrera: The 25-year-old was a women’s singles finalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. It was Cabrera’s second final appearance of the season.

Jeremy Beale: The 28-year-old was a men’s singles finalist at the Australian Pro Tour event in Cairns. This was Beale’s first ITF finals since September 2021.

Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis: The Aussie duo finished runners-up in the women’s doubles competition at the ITF 25 event in Cairns. This was 25-year-old Inglis’ third consecutive doubles final appearance on the Australian Pro Tour.

Emerson Jones: The 15-year-old scored six straight-set wins to secure the girls’ singles title at an ITF J300 tournament in Wanju (Korea). It is Jones’ fourth career ITF junior singles title and her second of this season.

Oliver King: The 16-year-old won his first ITF junior singles title at the ITF J30 tournament in Surabaya (Indonesia).

