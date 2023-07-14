Heath Davidson is among 10 Australians scheduled to compete on day 13 at Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 14 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson is enjoying a career-best Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old from Melbourne will contest the quad wheelchair doubles final today alongside Canadian partner Robert Shaw, as well as compete in the quad wheelchair singles semifinals.

Davidson and Shaw are chasing their first Grand Slam title as a team and looking to better a runner-up finish recorded at Roland Garros last month.

They play top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink for the title. The Dutch duo have won five titles together so far this season, beating Davidson and Shaw in four of those finals.

World No.4 Davidson, already a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, is among 10 Australians scheduled to compete on day 13 at the All England Club.

Three Australians, Renee Alame, Jizelle Sibai and Lachlan King, are in action in the 14-and-under competition.

An impressive line-up of Australian greats will also compete in the invitational doubles events.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 10.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 13:

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED), Court 14, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED), No.3 Court, third match

14-and-under boys’ singles, round robin

Lachlan King (AUS) v Emilio Camacho (ECU), Court 7, second match

14-and-under girls’ singles, round robin

Renee Alame (AUS) v Edie Griffiths (GBR), Court 8, second match

Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v Siyoen Sim (KOR), Court 15, second match

Gentlemen’s invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA), No.3 Court, fourth match

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/James Blake (USA) v Jamie Delgado (GBR)/Jonathan Marray (GBR), Court 12, third match

Mixed invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Martina Navratilova (USA) v Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS), Court 18, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Thomas Enqvist (SWE)/Anne Keothavong (GBR), Court 18, third match

