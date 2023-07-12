Taylah Preston, a 17-year-old from Perth, is among eight Australians scheduled to compete on day 10 at Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 12 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Taylah Preston is eyeing Grand Slam glory at the world’s oldest and most prestigious grass-court tournament.

The 17-year-old from Perth is enjoying a career-best run at Wimbledon and today plays for a place in the girls’ singles quarterfinals.

“To win a junior Grand Slam, and to win here, would be amazing,” Preston told the ITF.

“But I am trying not to put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy every second on court. What will happen, will happen.”

This is only Preston’s second junior tournament of the season. After breaking into the world’s top 10 at junior level last year, her focus turned to improving her ranking on the professional tour.

Preston has halved her WTA Tour ranking in the past three months, climbing from outside the world’s top 800 in April to reach a career-high world No.414 in June.

She has won 25 of her 34 matches on the professional tour so far this season and claimed her maiden title at Tunisia in May.

“Wimbledon is Wimbledon,” Preston explained of her decision to accept a wildcard to return to the junior competition this fortnight.

“It is an amazing tournament and the highest tournament you can play in tennis. That is the main reason why I am here.”

Preston has advanced to the third round alongside 15-year-old Emerson Jones, Australia’s top-ranked junior girl at world No.19.

This is the first time in 15 years that multiple Australians have reached this stage in a Wimbledon girls’ singles draw.

Preston and Jones are among eight Australians scheduled to compete on day 10 of this year’s Championships.

Storm Hunter is looking to advance to a Wimbledon ladies’ doubles semifinal for the second time in her career, while Matt Ebden continues his quest to defend his gentlemen’s doubles title.

The 35-year-old Ebden is also looking to become the first Australian man in 19 years to reach back-to-back Wimbledon doubles semifinals.

Heath Davidson is also in action, beginning his quad wheelchair singles campaign. The world No.5 faces British wildcard Gregory Slade, a 21-year-old making his Grand Slam debut.

Aussies in action on day 10:

Ladies’ doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [WC] Naiktha Bains (GBR)/Maia Lumsden (GBR), No.2 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED), Court 12, third match (not before 12am AEST)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [WC] Gregory Slade (GBR), Court 15, third match (not before 10.30pm AEST)

Girls’ singles, third round

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [WC] Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR), Court 4, third match

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [8] Ena Koike (JPN), Court 6, second match

Girls’ doubles, first round

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Zuzanna Pawlikowska (POL) v Darja Suvirdjonkova (SRB)/Vendula Valdmannova (CZE), Court 10, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Daniela Piani (GBR) v [1] Lucciana Perez Alarcon (PER)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 10, second match

Mixed invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Martina Navratilova (USA) v Thomas Johansson (SWE)/Barbara Schett (AUT), Court 18, first match (from 8.30pm AEST)

