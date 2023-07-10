Australia's Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the third round in the Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 10 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden is enjoying another impressive run at Wimbledon.

Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have booked their spot in the third round of the Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s doubles competition.

The sixth seeds needed only 69 minutes to defeat British wildcards Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday 7-5 6-3 in the second round.

This is world No.16 Ebden’s eighth consecutive doubles victory at the All England Club.

The 35-year-old from Perth is aiming to defend the title he won alongside fellow Australian Max Purcell last year.

John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo are also through to the third round.

The in-form No.16 seeds, who won their first team title at Halle last month, dismissed French duo Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-3 6-2.

World No.29 Peers and world No.36 Melo did not face a break point in the one-hour encounter.

Reigning Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler had a tougher day, bowing out against top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski.

In a rematch of their quarterfinal showdown at Melbourne Park earlier this year, Koolhof and Skupski reversed the result by recording a 7-6(3) 6-2 victory.

This sets up a third-round showdown with another all-Australian pair, Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

Ebden is also still alive in the mixed doubles competition alongside Ellen Perez.

The fifth-seeded Aussie duo bravely saved two match points in a 6-7(10) 6-4 7-6(9) second-round victory over Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and China’s Yang Zhaoxuan.

This propels world No.9 Perez into her first Wimbledon mixed doubles quarterfinal, while Ebden is aiming to better last year’s runner-up finish with Sam Stosur.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR) 7-5 6-3

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) 6-3 6-2

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-2

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 6-7(10) 6-4 7-6(9)

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, third round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] David Pel (NED)/Reese Stalder (USA)

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Ladies’ doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Jonny O’Mara (GBR)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!