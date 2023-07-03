Melbourne, Australia, 3 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australian tennis stars Dylan Alcott, Daria Saville, Sam Stosur and Todd Woodbridge will star in a special tennis-themed edition of Millionaire Hot Seat tonight.

Millionaire Hot Seat is Australia’s longest-running quiz show. It is hosted by Eddie McGuire and broadcast on the Nine Network.

This episode, which sees contestants try to win money for their chosen charity, coincides with the beginning of Wimbledon coverage on the Nine Network this evening.

Woodbridge won a record nine Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles titles in his career. He is also a former mixed doubles champion and singles semifinalist at the All England Club.

Alcott won three Wimbledon titles (two in singles and one in doubles) during his illustrious career, while the recently retired Stosur contested five Wimbledon finals (three in ladies’ doubles and two in mixed doubles).

Saville is one of nine Australians in the singles competition at this year’s tournament. The 29-year-old recently returned to the tour after undergoing knee surgery last year.

They will all put their knowledge to the test alongside Nine Network sports presenters Tony Jones and James Bracey.

Millionaire Hot Seat airs on the Nine Network at 5pm AEST, with Wimbledon coverage following from 7.30pm AEST.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!