Australian Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez have reached back-to-back semifinals at WTA 500 grass-court events.

Eastbourne, Great Britain, 29 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne.

The second-seeded duo scored a 6-3 7-6(4) victory against world No.14 Luisa Stefani of Brazil and world No.22 Yang Zhaoxuan from China in the quarterfinals.

This propels world No.9 Perez and world No.8 Melichar-Martinez into their fifth semifinal as a team this season.

The Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinalists are building nice grass-court momentum, having reached the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin last week as well.

“Both Nicole and I enjoy the grass and believe that it complements our playing styles well,” Perez recently wrote in her exclusive blog for tennis.com.au.

In men’s doubles action, the winning run of Aussie pair Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith ended in the semifinals.

Reigning Roland Garros champions, world No.4 Ivan Dodig of Croatia and world No.1 Austin Krajicek of America, needed three sets to stop in the in-form Aussies.

World No.16 Ebden now turns his attention to Wimbledon, where he is the defending gentlemen’s doubles champion.

The 35-year-old from Perth will reunite with India’s Rohan Bopanna at the All England Club next week.

Aussies in action – Eastbourne

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 6-3 7-6(4)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 7-5 4-6 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [4] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

