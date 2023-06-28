Rinky Hijikata is among seven Australian hopefuls still in contention to qualify at Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 28 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Seven Australian contenders have advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon 2023 qualifying competitions.

All are in action again at Roehampton today, looking to move one step closer to sealing a coveted main-draw spot at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Aussies in action on day three of qualifying:

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v Harold Mayot (FRA)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, first match (from 8pm AEST)

World No.109 Duckworth is attempting to qualify at Wimbledon for a third time. The 31-year-old Aussie recorded his best Grand Slam result at the tournament in 2021, reaching the third round. Duckworth has an edge in experience against his second-round opponent, world No.180 Mayot. The 21-year-old Frenchman, a former world No.1 junior, is contesting his first professional grass-court tournament.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[9] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 10, second match

With eight wins from his 12 grass-court matches so far this season, world No.113 Hijikata is feeling confident. The 22-year-old Australian will look to continue that momentum against world No.133 Barrios Vera. Although the 25-year-old from Chile has been playing exclusively on clay for the past six months (winning 34 of his 48 matches), he did qualify at Wimbledon in 2021.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Zachary Svajda (USA)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 3, second match

World No.175 Polmans recorded the biggest grass-court win of his career to reach the second round. The 26-year-old now faces an in-form American, who has proven a tricky opponent for Australians in recent weeks. World No.201 Svajda, a 20-year-old competing at Wimbledon for the first time, has scored top-100 wins on grass against both Thanasi Kokkinakis and Aleksandar Vukic in the past month.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s qualifying singles draw

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [21] Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, third match (not before 10pm AEST)

With four wins from her five grass-court matches in the past fortnight, world No.169 Fourlis carries momentum into this second-round clash. The 23-year-old Australian is attempting to qualify at Wimbledon for the second year in a row. Standing in her way is world No.127 Hruncakova (nee Kuzmova). The former world No.43 was a WTA grass-court semifinalist at ‘s-Hertogenbosch earlier this month.

Head-to-head record: Hruncakova leads 1-0

Last meeting: Hruncakova won 7-5 6-2 (Bucharest, July 2019)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [18] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 9, third match (not before 10pm AEST)

World No.179 Hon has advanced to the second round in Wimbledon qualifying for the fifth time in her career. The 25-year-old has twice beaten a seeded opponent at this stage of the competition, which bodes well for this showdown with world No.110 Stefanini. Hon can also take confidence from a comprehensive victory against the 25-year-old Italian on clay last month.

Head-to-head record: Hon leads 1-0

Last meeting: Hon won 6-4 6-2 (Florence, May 2023)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ qualifying singles draw

[27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Ann Li (USA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 10, third match (not before 10pm AEST)

Gadecki has made a promising start in her attempt to qualify at a major tournament for the first time. The world No.136 scored her career-first win at Wimbledon to reach the second round. This provides another season highlight for the 21-year-old, who has won eight of her past 11 matches. Determined to build on this, Gadecki now faces world No.199 Li. The 23-year-old American’s ranking peaked at No.44 last season.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [1] Elina Avanesyan

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 10, fourth match

This is a showdown between two in-form players, who both recently enjoyed career-best runs at Roland Garros. Avanesyan, a 20-year-old from Russia, broke into the world’s top 100 after reaching the fourth round in Paris. Now ranked world No.64, she is the top seed in the Wimbledon qualifying draw. World No.162 Hunter, who made the second round in Paris, has won 17 of her past 21 singles matches.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2023 qualifying day three schedule

