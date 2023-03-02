Ranking movers: Birrell, Purcell skyrocket into world’s top 120
In-form Aussies Kimberly Birrell and Max Purcell have both broken into the world's top 120 in the latest singles rankings.
Australia, 2 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Max Purcell makes his debut inside the world’s top 120 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The 24-year-old skyrockets up 39 places to a career-high world No.116 after winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in India.
Purcell, who began the year ranked No.220, overcame fellow Aussie James Duckworth, who rises 16 spots to world No.112, in the Bengaluru final.
Meanwhile Jordan Thompson improves 12 places to world No.81 after claiming an ATP Challenger title, without dropping a set, in America. It is the 28-year-old’s 10th career title at this level.
Several more Aussies have set new career-highs this week – Jason Kubler (up three spots to world No.71), James McCabe (up 40 places to world No.306) and Adam Walton (up 10 spots to world No.367).
Bernard Tomic is also on the rise, improving 56 places to world No.374 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Monterrey.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.19
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.22
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.71
|+3
|Jordan Thompson
|No.81
|+12
|Chris O’Connell
|No.92
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.98
|-14
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.101
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.112
|+16
|Max Purcell
|No.116
|+39
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.123
|-6
Kimberly Birrell has soared to a career-high world No.116 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
The 24-year-old rises 17 places after reaching her first WTA quarterfinal in Mexico last week. Birrell earned her place in the draw as a qualifier and scored three consecutive top-100 wins in an impressive run.
Birrell, who was ranked No.173 at season start, has scored six top-100 wins so far in a dazzling start to the year.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.33
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.63
|-4
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.116
|+17
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.146
|-2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.152
|-5
|Priscilla Hon
|No.185
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|No.196
|-4
|Astra Sharma
|No.205
|+4
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.251
|+4
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.297
|-2
Matt Ebden has improved to world No.36 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 35-year-old captured his eighth career tour-level title last week, teaming with Indian Rohan Bopanna to claim the Doha crown. It is their first team title.
The victory made Ebden the first Australian champion – in either singles or doubles – in the tournament’s 30-year history.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Jason Kubler
|No.31
|-2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.33
|-1
|Matt Ebden
|No.36
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.40
|-2
|John Peers
|No.42
|-7
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.50
|-2
|Max Purcell
|No.59
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.78
|-2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.89
|-1
|Andrew Harris
|No.120
|+3
Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.14, in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Elysia Bolton is the biggest mover of the week, rising nine places to world No.352.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.14
|-2
|Ellen Perez
|No.18
|0
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.124
|+2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.135
|+2
|Astra Sharma
|No.142
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.153
|+1
|Talia Gibson
|No.219
|-3
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.226
|-9
|Alana Parnaby
|No.230
|0
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.282
|-2
