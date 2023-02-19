Rinky Hijikata is one of four Aussie men with a chance to add to their title collection on the world's stage this week.

Delray Beach, USA, 19 February 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata’s incredible start to the season is continuing at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

The 21-year-old Australian has advanced to the doubles final alongside American Reese Stalder, securing their spot with a dominant 6-3 6-2 semifinal win today against Mexicans Hans Hach Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

Hijikata now boasts a 9-0 win-loss record in doubles matches this season, having sensationally claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open alongside Jason Kubler last month.

Hijikata and Stalder will face world No.5s Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in tomorrow’s final.

From world No.278 at season start, Hijikata currently sits at a career-high world No.35. Should he win his second career title, he’ll break into the world’s top 30 next week and become Australia’s new top-ranked man in doubles.

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have stormed into the doubles final at an ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

After losing in the opening round in their first two tournaments together, world No.44 Ebden and world No.18 Bopanna have hit their stride this week.

They scored another impressive victory against German duo, world No.25 Kevin Krawietz and world No.22 Tim Puetz, in the semifinals, triumphing 6-4 6-4.

Our first doubles finalists are from 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺. Rohan Bopanna and Matt Edben will play for the 🏆 on Sunday, after beating German duo Krawietz/Puetz: 6-4 6-4. #abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/hdJRMMh8nM — ABN AMRO Open (@abnamroopen) February 18, 2023

This propels Ebden into his 14th career tour-level final – and first at an ATP 500 tournament since March 2014.

The 35-year-old is aiming to claim his eighth ATP doubles title when they take on third-seeded combination of world No.9 Austin Krajicek and world No.10 Ivan Dodig in the final.

Manama, Bahrain

Thanasi Kokkinakis has advanced to his seventh career ATP Challenger singles final.

The 26-year-old Australian recorded a 6-4 6-7(3) 6-1 against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, a former top-30 player, to book his spot in the final.

Into the final 💪 🇦🇺 @TKokkinakis gets past Struff 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 in Manama to reach his 7th #ATPChallenger final and first since 2021! pic.twitter.com/jYXWI7ptxM — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 18, 2023

World No.141 Kokkinakis is project to rise 30 ranking spots following his performances this week. Should be beat Jordan wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh in the final, a top-100 return is his reward.

Chennai, India

Max Purcell has won an all-Australian semifinal at an ATP Challenger tournament in Chennai.

The 24-year-old Purcell scored a 6-4 7-6(3) victory against 21-year-old Dane Sweeny.

It is Purcell’s second consecutive victory against an Aussie opponent, after overcoming James Duckworth in a three-set quarterfinal earlier this week.

This propels world No.203 Purcell into his fifth career ATP Challenger singles final, where he’ll face world No.219-ranked American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran for the title.

The final is set in Chennai! 🇦🇺 Purcell 🆚 Moreno De Alboran 🇺🇸 Who will take the title on Sunday? 🏆#ATPChallenger | @chennaiopen2023 pic.twitter.com/2UdObA7VHm — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 18, 2023

If Purcell wins the title, he is projected to improve his previous career-high ranking of world No.156 achieved in June 2022.

