Two of Australia's highest-ranked doubles players, Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata, have starred on the singles court in Tasmania this week.

Burnie, Tasmania, 5 February 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata have been crowned singles champions at this week’s Burnie International.

Hunter secured the women’s singles title with a 6-4 6-3 victory against fellow Australian Olivia Gadecki in today’s final at the Australian Pro Tour event.

It is Hunter’s fifth consecutive win without dropping a set and delivers the 28-year-old her third career ITF singles title – and first since 2019.

World No.245 Hunter, who took a wildcard into the event, is now projected to return to the world’s top 200.

Season 2023 is off to a flyer 🙌 🏆 Rinky Hijikata

🏆 Storm Hunter Congratulations to the Burnie International singles champions. #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/N1Pu5vI6Mm — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 5, 2023

Hijikata claimed the men’s singles title without losing a set, completing his perfect week with a 6-3 6-3 victory against top seed James Duckworth in the final.

This is the 21-year-old’s second career ATP Challenger singles title.

Hijikata, who won the Australian Open men’s doubles title last month, is currently ranked at a career-high world No.149. But after his performance this week, Hijikata is projected to break into the world’s top 120.

Marc Polmans and Max Purcell clinched the men’s doubles title with a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against Luke Saville and Tristan Schoolkate in another all-Australian final.

It is their second ATP Challenger title as a team.

Aussies in action – Burnie

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

[2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [1] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3

> VIEW: Burnie International men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, final

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [5] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-3

> VIEW: Burnie International women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, final

[2] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Luke Saville (AUS)/Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

Women’s doubles, final

[2] Mai Hontana (JPN)/Eri Hozumi (JPN) d [1] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 4-6 6-3 [10-6]

