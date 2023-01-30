Australian Jason Kubler has achieved new career-high rankings in both singles and doubles this week.

Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world’s top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

Jason Kubler makes his top-80 debut this week, rising five spots to a career-high world No.79 after scoring his first Australian Open main-draw win. The 29-year-old is now the No.3-ranked Australian man.

Alexei Popyrin soars 23 places to world No.90 following his third-round run at his home Grand Slam, while Thanasi Kokkinakis improves 18 positions to world No.141 after reaching the second round.

Rinky Hijikata, who also advanced to the Australian Open second round, makes his top-150 debut this week. The 21-year-old moves up 20 spots to world No.149.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 +1 Alex de Minaur No.25 -1 Jason Kubler No.79 +5 Jordan Thompson No.85 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.90 +23 Chris O’Connell No.96 -16 John Millman No.140 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.141 +18 Rinky Hijikata No.149 +20 Aleksandar Vukic No.155 -9

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell has achieved a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises 17 spots to world No.150 after reaching the Australian Open second round. Birrell’s previous best ranking was No.154, achieved in May 2019.

Olivia Gadecki improves 40 places to world No.159 after scoring her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the Australian Open, propelling her into the Australian No.4 position.

While Destanee Aiava has returned to the Australian top 10. The 22-year-old moves up 26 spots to world No.302 after reaching the second round in Australian Open qualifying.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 +1 Daria Saville No.57 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.150 +17 Olivia Gadecki No.159 +40 Jaimee Fourlis No.172 -12 Priscilla Hon No.174 -4 Astra Sharma No.219 +5 Storm Hunter No.245 -6 Lizette Cabrera No.281 -13 Destanee Aiava No.302 +26

Men’s doubles

Jason Kubler is the new Australian No.1 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 29-year-old rises 130 places to a career-high No.33 following his remarkable title-winning run at the Australian Open.

His partner, Rinky Hijikata, is one of the biggest movers this week. The 21-year-old skyrockets up 242 spots to a career-high world No.35. His previous career-high was No.254, achieved in August last year.

Kubler and Hijikata’s rapid rise means there are currently nine Australian players inside the world’s top 100 – and six inside the top 50.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Jason Kubler No.33 +130 Rinky Hijikata No.35 +242 John Peers No.38 0 Nick Kyrgios No.39 -26 Matt Ebden No.46 -22 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.47 -30 Max Purcell No.62 -29 Luke Saville No.69 +12 John-Patrick Smith No.81 -3 Andrew Harris No.131 -7

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter, an Australian Open quarterfinalist for a second consecutive year, remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.12 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Ellen Perez moves up two spots this week to world No.18, while 18-year-old Talia Gibson makes her debut inside the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.12 0 Ellen Perez No.18 +2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.119 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.131 -1 Sam Stosur No.136 -25 Astra Sharma No.149 +4 Daria Saville No.150 -3 Alana Parnaby No.224 -4 Talia Gibson No.226 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.228 -4

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!