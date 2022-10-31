Rinky Hijikata moves into the Australian top 10 after winning his first ATP Challenger singles title.

Adelaide, Australia, 31 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Rinky Hijikata has soared to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 21-year-old won the biggest title of his career last week, claiming the Playford ATP Challenger title.

This effort propels Hijikata up 33 places in the latest rankings to world No.159. He enters the Australian top 10 for the first time, replacing John Millman who slips 18 spots to world No.160.

Other significant movers this week include Max Purcell, a semifinalist at Playford, who rises 25 places to world No.241 and Omar Jasika, also a semifinalist, moves up 29 places to world No.251. This is 25-year-old Jasika’s highest ranking since October 2017.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 -2 Alex de Minaur No.25 -1 Jordan Thompson No.86 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 -4 Chris O’Connell No.102 -2 Jason Kubler No.104 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.107 -9 James Duckworth No.110 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.145 0 Rinky Hijikata No.159 +33

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 29-year-old, who has enjoyed a stunning career-best season, improves one place to world No.33.

Kimberly Birrell returns to the world’s top 200, rising 50 places to world No.190 after winning the Playford title. This is the 24-year-old’s highest ranking since September 2019.

CHAMPIONS in Playford. 🏆 @rinkyhijakata wins his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title

🏆 @kimbirrell98 scores her first singles title since 2018 Congrats, both 👏 #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/5QW8DjnrAd — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 30, 2022

Maddison Inglis, the runner-up in Playford, improves 15 spots to world No.180.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 +1 Daria Saville No.55 -1 Priscilla Hon No.153 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.166 +5 Maddison Inglis No.180 +15 Kimberly Birrell No.190 +50 Olivia Gadecki No.216 +5 Astra Sharma No.230 0 Storm Sanders No.236 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.266 -25

Men’s doubles

Jeremy Beale takes biggest mover honours in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 521 places to world No.490 after capturing an ATP Challenger title in Playford. It is Beale’s second career title at this level – and first since 2018.

His partner, Callum Puttergill, improves 64 spots to world No.245.

Other players enjoying significant rises after strong performances at Playford last week include: Tristan Schoolkate (up 13 spots to world No.236), Blake Ellis (up 119 places to world No.442), Edward Winter (up 73 spots to a career-high world No.510), Omar Jasika (up 147 places to world No.570) and James McCabe (up 152 spots to a career-high world No.577).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.14 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.17 0 Matt Ebden No.31 -1 John Peers No.33 0 Max Purcell No.37 -2 Luke Saville No.78 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.92 -1 Jason Kubler No.163 -1 Dane Sweeny No.172 +2 Andrew Harris No.174 -3

Women’s doubles

Newly crowned Playford doubles champions Alexandra Bozovic and Talia Gibson have both skyrocketed to career-highs in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 23-year-old Bozovic rises 46 places to world No.239, while 18-year-old Gibson improves 124 spots to world No.311.

Olivia Tjandramulia (up one place to world No.107) and Elysia Bolton (up 31 spots to world No.230) have also set new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.8 0 Ellen Perez No.18 0 Astra Sharma No.105 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.107 +1 Sam Stosur No.114 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.137 0 Daria Saville No.154 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.176 -2 Alana Parnaby No.225 +1 Elysia Bolton No.230 +31

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!