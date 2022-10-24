Storm Sanders claims Guadalajara doubles title
Australian Storm Sanders has teamed with Brazil's Luisa Stefani to win the Guadalajara Open doubles title.
Guadalajara, Mexico, 24 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Storm Sanders and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani have been crowned doubles champions at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.
They secured the Guadalajara Open title with a hard-fought 7-6(4) 6-7(2) [10-8] victory against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in today’s final.
A thrilling match tie break 🤩@Luisa__Stefani and @stormsanders94 pick up a BIG win in Guadalajara!#GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/3pvr7lN6Ya
— wta (@WTA) October 24, 2022
This is the fifth and biggest women’s doubles title of Sanders’ career and is projected to propel the 28-year-old inside the world’s top 10 for the first time.
It was Sanders and Stefani’s second win of the day, having earlier beaten eighth-seeded Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in a delayed semifinal.
hat ✔️
trophy ✔️@Luisa__Stefani x @stormsanders94 #GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/7EUdPCjmtU
— wta (@WTA) October 24, 2022
Aussies in action – Guadalajara
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, semifinals
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d [8] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 5-7 6-4 [10-5]
Women’s doubles, final
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) [10-8]
Australian combination Matt Ebden and John Peers have recorded a runner-up finish at an ATP 250 tournament in Italy.
Top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek edged out a 6-3 1-6 [10-8] victory in the championship match.
Ebden and Peers were contesting only their second tournament together. It was a sixth final of the season for 34-year-old Ebden and a fourth for 34-year-old Peers.
didn't get the biccies.. finals 🏆🥈 @tennisnapolicup 🎾🇮🇹🤝 pic.twitter.com/YQq2PsMuNP
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) October 23, 2022
Aussies in action – Naples
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, final
[1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d [3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-3 1-6 [10-8]
